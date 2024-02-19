Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after crashing motorcycle into wall in south Phoenix

Feb 18, 2024, 5:16 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash into a wall that left a woman dead on Sunday morning, authorities said.

When officers arrived to a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road, they found a three-wheeled motorcycle that had crashed into a wall.

The woman, identified as 53-year-old Kristy Gatrel, was nearby on the ground. Fire personnel transported Gatrel to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives learned that Gatrel, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding in the area but lost control of her speed and crashed into the wall.

The roadway closed as detectives worked to complete their investigation, authorities said.

