PHOENIX — One man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home in Maricopa for several hours early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call stating a man chased a woman and her children down a street, threatening to kill them, according to a release.

Pinal County Regional SWAT team responded to the incident after the man was allegedly carrying a fire arm.

The woman and children were found safe while the suspect refused to leave a home near Brandt and Homestead drives.

A shelter in place order was put into action for neighbors in the immediate area before the suspect surrendered around 8:00 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police did not identify the suspect or provide any further information.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.