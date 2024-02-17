Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Barricaded suspect forces brief shelter in place order in Maricopa on early Saturday

Feb 17, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Stock image of a Maricopa Police Department vehicle. A suspected vehicle thief was killed and a pol...

(Facebook Photo/City of Maricopa Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/City of Maricopa Police Department)

PHOENIX — One man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home in Maricopa for several hours early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call stating a man chased a woman and her children down a street, threatening to kill them, according to a release.

Pinal County Regional SWAT team responded to the incident after the man was allegedly carrying a fire arm.

The woman and children were found safe while the suspect refused to leave a home near Brandt and Homestead drives.

A shelter in place order was put into action for neighbors in the immediate area before the suspect surrendered around 8:00 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police did not identify the suspect or provide any further information.

