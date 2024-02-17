Close
Interstate 10 westbound reopens, clearing route between Casa Grande and Phoenix

Feb 17, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

(AZ511 Photo)...

(AZ511 Photo)

(AZ511 Photo)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 westbound was reopened after a crash near Sacaton, which blocked the route from Casa Grande to Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation asked motorists to seek an alternate route.

State Route 87 and the branches that connect it to the Interstate 10, State Route 387 and State Route 187 were all seeing delays as drivers sought different ways to get back into metro Phoenix.

(AZ511 screenshot)

There was no information on how many cars were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

Arizona News

Stock image of a Maricopa Police Department vehicle. A suspected vehicle thief was killed and a pol...

KTAR.com

Barricaded suspect forces brief shelter in place order in Maricopa on early Saturday

An armed suspect caused a barricade situation in Maricopa after he allegedly chased a woman and her kids down a street, threatening to kill them.

2 hours ago

A new bakery is serving up dog treats in Chandler. (Public Domain Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Three Dog Bakery in Chandler opens to serve treats for pups

Three Dog Bakery in Chandler is now serving up freshly-baked dog treats for pup lovers in the East Valley.

4 hours ago

The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (...

Danny Shapiro

Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million

Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there's a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.

8 hours ago

Dutch Bros says it expects to spend up to $41 million to move 40% of its support operations from Or...

Phoenix Business Journal Staff

Dutch Bros to spend up to $41M on Arizona move

Dutch Bros expects to spend up to $31 million on moving part of its operations from its Oregon headquarters to Arizona.

10 hours ago

A Waymo robotaxi waits for pedestrians to walk through a crosswalk...

Kevin Stone

Waymo issues software recall for robotaxi fleet after 2 minor collisions in Phoenix

Waymo issued a voluntary recall for the software on its entire fleet of robotaxis after a pair of minor collisions in Phoenix.

11 hours ago

Can I Kick it comes to downtown Phoenix on Feb. 17, 2024. (Downtown Phoenix Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Downtown Phoenix hosting new event for Black History Month

Downtown Phoenix has announced a new event to the public called Can I Kick It on Saturday in honor of Black History Month.

20 hours ago

