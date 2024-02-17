PHOENIX — Interstate 10 westbound was reopened after a crash near Sacaton, which blocked the route from Casa Grande to Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation asked motorists to seek an alternate route.

State Route 87 and the branches that connect it to the Interstate 10, State Route 387 and State Route 187 were all seeing delays as drivers sought different ways to get back into metro Phoenix.

There was no information on how many cars were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

