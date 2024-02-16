Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Feb 16, 2024, 3:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Scott; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

United States News

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden’s ties to Ukrainian energy company

An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

A California judge is under investigation for alleged antisemitism and ethical violations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California judge is under investigation by a state agency for allegedly making antisemitic remarks when addressing a deputy public defender, failing to recuse himself from cases involving attorneys and other people he socialized with, sexually harassing women, and other ethical violations. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Gregory Kreis was […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way. Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday. The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles County authorities said. His name wasn’t immediately released. The man’s girlfriend discovered his body in a kennel area Friday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury awards $10 million to man who was wrongly convicted of murder

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out at the request of prosecutors. The jury said Alexandre Ansari’s constitutional rights were violated by a Detroit police detective who concealed evidence in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A $355 million penalty and business ban: Takeaways from Trump’s New York civil fraud verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump suffered a big blow Friday as a New York judge ordered the former president and his companies to pay $355 million in penalties for what the judge described as a scheme to deceive banks and insurers by exaggerating Trump’s wealth on his annual financial statements. The stunning ruling adds […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows