UNITED STATES NEWS

Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

Feb 16, 2024, 5:37 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way.

Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen State Highway Administration truck shortly before 5:15 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The suspect jumped in the truck and took off when the tow truck operator got out to assist with an incident in Prince George’s County where the Interstate 495 beltway intersects Interstate 95, Maryland Department of Transportation spokesperson Shantee Felix said in a text message. The original driver was uninjured.

During the pursuit the suspect struck power lines as well as multiple vehicles on southbound Route 29 before coming to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road in Montgomery County.

Officers smashed the vehicle’s windows and pulled the driver out, helicopter footage from WUSA-TV shows.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to state police. Officials have not said if anyone was injured during the chase.

