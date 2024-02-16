PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60 reopened near 163rd Avenue in Surprise at around 4:55 p.m. after a three-car collision shut down traffic, officials said.

The crash took place near milepost 138, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Six people may have been injured, ADOT said. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

ADOT warned drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

