Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60 reopens in Surprise after 3-car collision shut down traffic

Feb 16, 2024, 4:36 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

A crash shut down US 60 (Grand Avenue) near 163rd Avenue, officials said. (Arizona Department of Tr...

A crash shut down US 60 (Grand Avenue) near 163rd Avenue, officials said. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Eastbound US 60 reopened near 163rd Avenue in Surprise at around 4:55 p.m. after a three-car collision shut down traffic, officials said.

The crash took place near milepost 138, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Six people may have been injured, ADOT said. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

ADOT warned drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Solarcycle announced Thursday that it would build a $344 million factory in northwest Georgia. (Sol...

Associated Press

Arizona company plans $344 million Georgia factory to make recycled glass for solar panels

An Arizona company that recycles solar panels announced Thursday that it would build a $344 million factory in northwest Georgia.

1 minute ago

Jordan Spieth of the United States chips onto the fifth green during the third round of the WM Phoe...

Associated Press

Thunderbirds weighing WM Phoenix Open changes after chaotic 2024 tournament

The Thunderbirds, who operate the WM Phoenix Open, plan to spend the next 11 months looking for ways to implement changes after the tournament nearly veered out of control last week.

1 hour ago

Police are seeking the suspect in a fatal Phoenix hit-and-run on Feb. 16, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Pho...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought in Phoenix hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old woman

Police are seeking a suspect accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 59-year-old woman in Phoenix on Friday morning.

2 hours ago

William Murray poses for his mugshot....

KTAR.com

Man who was held but released after fatal shooting in Phoenix arrested 2 months later

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting near a car wash in Phoenix last year.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Maricopa County Supervisor shares why he won’t run for reelection

Clint Hickman announced Thursday he would not seek reelection to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Hickman joined The Mike Broomhead Show to share more. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Arin Shae/KTAR News

5 hours ago

black and white stock image of an empty prison cell shot through the bars...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man who sexually abused daughters for years could spend rest of life in prison

A Phoenix father who sexually abused a daughter and stepdaughter throughout their childhoods faces the possibility of life in prison.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Eastbound US 60 reopens in Surprise after 3-car collision shut down traffic