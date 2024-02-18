PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Library District bought a $9 million property in Anthem for a library expansion project, officials announced Thursday.

The district will uproot North Valley Regional Library’s current spot, which is inside Boulder Creek High School. Being co-located with the school limits the library’s open hours.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors gave the district the green light to buy the property on Jan. 24.

Jack Sellers, chairman of the board, said libraries are more than just a place to read books.

“They are also a trusted community resource center for County residents to seek out career counseling, connect with employment services and find their next job opportunity,” Sellers said in a statement. “I am so pleased to see the unincorporated communities in the North Valley gain increased access to these impactful benefits.”

The library’s new 27,188-square-foot home will be at 41810 N. Venture Drive.

How will the library expansion project impact the Valley?

A media company that previously owned the land equipped the facilities with technology that the district plans to repurpose.

The technology will pave the way for all sorts of library services, although the county didn’t provide specific details. Leaders first have to finish their comprehensive redesign of the building.

Around 45,000 residents living in Anthem, New River and nearby unincorporated areas will benefit from the new library, officials said.

The expansion is necessary to serve the growing community, the county’s announcement said.

Officials credited that growth to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s $40 billion investment in two chip manufacturing plants in north Phoenix.

The flush of cash has transformed the area near the Interstate 17 and Loop 303 into a “booming area of new construction,” the county said.

Carolynn Hiron, the chair of the Anthem Community Council, said moving North Valley Regional Library will have a positive impact on the area.

“I know the families in our tight-knit community will enjoy the expanded hours and services that this new, independent building will offer,” Hiron said.

