Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Library expansion project approved by Maricopa Board of Supervisors

Feb 18, 2024, 7:15 AM

(Element5 Digital photo/via Pexels)...

(Element5 Digital photo/via Pexels)

(Element5 Digital photo/via Pexels)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Library District bought a $9 million property in Anthem for a library expansion project, officials announced Thursday.

The district will uproot North Valley Regional Library’s current spot, which is inside Boulder Creek High School. Being co-located with the school limits the library’s open hours.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors gave the district the green light to buy the property on Jan. 24.

Jack Sellers, chairman of the board, said libraries are more than just a place to read books.

“They are also a trusted community resource center for County residents to seek out career counseling, connect with employment services and find their next job opportunity,” Sellers said in a statement. “I am so pleased to see the unincorporated communities in the North Valley gain increased access to these impactful benefits.”

The library’s new 27,188-square-foot home will be at 41810 N. Venture Drive.

How will the library expansion project impact the Valley?

A media company that previously owned the land equipped the facilities with technology that the district plans to repurpose.

RELATED STORIES

The technology will pave the way for all sorts of library services, although the county didn’t provide specific details. Leaders first have to finish their comprehensive redesign of the building.

Around 45,000 residents living in Anthem, New River and nearby unincorporated areas will benefit from the new library, officials said.

The expansion is necessary to serve the growing community, the county’s announcement said.

Officials credited that growth to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s $40 billion investment in two chip manufacturing plants in north Phoenix.

The flush of cash has transformed the area near the Interstate 17 and Loop 303 into a “booming area of new construction,” the county said.

Carolynn Hiron, the chair of the Anthem Community Council, said moving North Valley Regional Library will have a positive impact on the area.

“I know the families in our tight-knit community will enjoy the expanded hours and services that this new, independent building will offer,” Hiron said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale man arrested after shooting his father, police say...

KTAR.com

Gun fight in Glendale leaves 3 injured, others on the loose

Three people were left with gun shot wounds after a fight between two groups escalated to guns.

19 minutes ago

One patient was on board a helicopter that was forced to make an emergency landing in Tempe. (Tempe...

Tom Kuebel

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Tempe while transporting a medical passenger

A helicopter landed on a field in Tempe after declaring an emergency landing while transporting a patient to a hospital.

2 hours ago

Old Dominion Freight Line is expanding with a new facility in the far west part of metro Phoenix. (...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Old Dominion’s new Buckeye terminal will bring up to 350 high-salary jobs

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has received initial approval for its plans to develop a new freight terminal in metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Yellow crime scene tape in front of blue and red lights...

KTAR.com

Deadly crash kills 87-year-old man in north Phoenix

Police are investigating a fatal collision which left an 87-year-old man dead on Saturday in north Phoenix.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police arrest 3 suspects linked to ‘South American Theft Groups’ in Phoenix

Phoenix law enforcement arrested three suspects at what appeared to be an attempted break-in on Friday evening, authorities said.

16 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Corrections photo)...

KTAR.com

Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill apprehended after escaping house arrest

Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill, who was on the run after escaping house arrest, was apprehended by the ADCRR on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Library expansion project approved by Maricopa Board of Supervisors