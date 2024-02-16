Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital

Feb 16, 2024, 3:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A science experiment gone wrong at a Tennessee elementary school sent 18 students and a teacher to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.

Several children became nauseous and school administrators called emergency responders, who transported the students and teacher as a precaution, Sumner County Schools’ Director Scott Langford said in a video posted to social media.

The school statement said everyone transported was in good condition and Langford said they were all released later in the day.

Fire crews also assessed and ventilated the room where the experiment took place.

Langford said officials were thankful for the quick response from school administration and first responders.

“They acted quickly and our students are safe,” he said.

