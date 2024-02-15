Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida deputy mistakes falling acorn for gunshot, fires into patrol car with Black man inside

Feb 15, 2024, 10:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy mistook the sound of an acorn hitting his patrol vehicle for a gunshot and fired multiple times at the SUV where a handcuffed Black man was sitting in the backseat, officials said.

The man, who was being questioned about stealing his girlfriend’s car, was not injured during the Nov. 12 shooting. He was taken into custody but released without being charged. The officer who initiated the shooting resigned.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office released the body camera video and an internal affairs report this week, addressing the acorn for the first time.

Investigators viewing the video from Deputy Jesse Hernandez’s body camera saw an acorn falling just before shots were fired, an internal affairs report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office concluded. The acorn bounced off the patrol vehicle’s roof.

That morning, Hernandez, a sergeant and another deputy had responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had stolen her car and was sending her threatening messages. The woman told deputies that the man had a weapon, the report said.

Police detained the boyfriend and searched his car after handcuffing him and placing him the back of Hernandez’s patrol car.

That’s where he was when the acorn hit the vehicle.

As Hernandez approached the passenger side door of his patrol car, he heard a popping sound which he later told investigators he perceived to be a gunshot. And he said he believed he had been hit.

“He began yelling “shots fired” multiple times, falling to the ground and rolling,” the sheriff’s report said. “He fired into the patrol car.”

Sgt. Beth Roberts heard the gunfire and Hernandez’s screams, and began firing into the car as well, the report said.

While the county’s state attorney’s office found no probable cause for criminal charges, the sheriff’s internal affairs investigation determined Hernandez’s use of force was “not objectively reasonable.” Hernandez resigned on Dec. 4, the sheriff’s office said.

Roberts’ use of deadly force was found to be reasonable, and she was exonerated, the report found.

Sheriff Eric Aden said he realizes the situation was “traumatic” for the suspect, and his office has incorporated the shooting into training for other deputies.

He also said he does not believe that Hernandez acted with malice.

“Though his actions were ultimately not warranted, we do believe he felt his life was in immediate peril and his response was based off the totality of circumstances surrounding this fear,” Aden said.

Reviews of the case by the sheriff’s criminal investigations division and the county’s state attorney’s office found no probable cause for criminal charges for Hernandez, who started with the agency in January 2022.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Associated Press

Donald Trump fraud verdict: $364 million penalty in New York civil case

A New York judge ruled Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.

2 hours ago

People take cover during a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Feb....

Associated Press

2 juveniles charged in connection with shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally

Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Body of deceased woman, 30 human cremains found at house after ex-funeral home owner evicted

DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a former funeral home owner they say kept a deceased woman’s body in a hearse for two years at a home where police also found up to 30 cremated remains. The grisly discovery occurred Feb. 6 during a court-ordered eviction of a Denver house […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Baltimore County police officer indicted on excessive force and other charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore County police officer is accused of using excessive force when he pepper sprayed a handcuffed man in the face and closed him inside a hot patrol car, even as the man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. In addition to excessive force, Cpl. Zachary Small has been charged with reckless endangerment, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

In the chaos of the Kansas City parade shooting, he’s hit and doesn’t know where his kids are

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Gooch was having what was sure to be the best day of his year, hanging out with his wife and children and friends in the massive, happy, high-fiving crowd of fellow Kansas City Chiefs fans at the parade celebrating their Super Bowl victory. Then he heard “pop, pop, pop, […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Associated Press

Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

NEW YORK (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. The tool, which the San Francisco company unveiled Thursday, uses generative artificial intelligence to instantly create short videos based on written commands. Sora isn’t the first to demonstrate this kind of technology. But industry […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Florida deputy mistakes falling acorn for gunshot, fires into patrol car with Black man inside