Texas buyer found for Adero Scottsdale resort in receivership

Feb 20, 2024, 4:05 AM

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


After being placed in a receivership following its ownership’s failure to make mortgage payments, a buyer has been lined up to acquire the Adero Scottsdale resort.

The 177-room property in Fountain Hills, which used to be the CopperWynd Resort before a massive renovation and expansion took place in the late 2010s, is set to be sold for $66.5 million, according to documents filed earlier this month with Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County.

If the deal is approved, the hotel will be bought by Cabo Resort Development Partners LLC – a Wyoming limited liability company owned by Texas-based GRMM Hotel Investment Fund. GRMM is a hotel acquisition fund that acquires and operates “exceptional hotels around the world,” according to its website. The company could not be reached for comment.

In December, a Maricopa County judge placed Adero Scottsdale under the control of a receiver after its owner – Palisades Resorts LLC – failed to make its monthly loan payments in August, September and October, according to a legal complaint filed in October by lender VMC Finance 2021 HT1 Ltd.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

