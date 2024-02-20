Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave says: If you’re not going all in, stay out

Feb 20, 2024, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dave,

I have an idea for a small business I think would be a huge success in my area. How do you feel about me keeping my current day job, and hiring a full-time manager for the business to handle the day-to-day operations, while I do the accounting and oversee things? If it doesn’t break even or better, I can always close it. In my mind, I equate my plan to being like selling real estate on the side, while keeping my regular, full-time job. What are your thoughts?

Victor

Victor,

To be honest, I don’t think there’s a high likelihood of success using this model. Unless, of course, you’re willing to devote 40 to 50 hours a week to this new business, in addition to the time you spend at your current job. In my mind, you’d have a better chance of making it work if you bought an existing business with a manager already in place. That way, at least you wouldn’t have to be so entrepreneurial and constantly involved in things like adjusting the business model, checking prices and dealing with customers.

Honestly? This idea isn’t a lot like real estate at all. Real estate will run itself—for the most part—once you find a tenant. Also, the number of hours you’d have to put into selling real estate on the side is nothing like the time you’d spend getting a new business off the ground.

Here’s the deal, Victor. The secret ingredient to your small business success is you. You are the ideas, the passion and the energy. The problem with your plan is that you are only a small part of the equation. Franchises and chains try to train this kind of stuff into people with pep talks and other forms of motivation, but when something’s your baby, it’s really your baby. You’re going do your best, days, nights and weekends, to grow it properly. You’re going to worry over it constantly, and treat it almost like it’s your very own child.

I love your entrepreneurial spirit, but I’m sorry, Victor. I just don’t like this plan. It sounds like your idea is to swing by once in a while, eyeball things and crunch a few numbers. And if that’s the case, I wouldn’t waste my time or money if I were you. You’d probably benefit your community more by just giving what you’d invest in the venture to a good charity.

—Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Seeking mediation with a neutral third-party advisor”

If someone close to you is having financial problems with their spouse, it might be best to refer them to a marriage counselor rather than insert your own advice.

2 days ago

In this week's article, Dave Ramsey talks about when to buckle down and climb out of that financial...

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Getting out of a big mess doesn’t always feel good, but it’s necessary

Getting yourself out of a financial big mess doesn't always feel good, but sometimes, it's necessary to get back on track.

7 days ago

People sitting at a table, looking upset about bills....

George Kamel

The normalization of debt: How it happened and why it’s keeping you broke

The financial systems we trust benefit from our struggles. Break free from the cycle and rethink your financial game plan.

9 days ago

Person taps to pay or purchase....

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: A lesson he’ll remember for the rest of his life

As much as coming in to save the day would feel good, teaching lifelong financial lessons could feel even better in the long-run.

14 days ago

Someone logs their financial progress on a self-made savings tracker....

Dave Ramsey

Dave says: Embracing financial discipline is a sacrifice you won’t regret

If you're determined to increase your savings account, consider using cash-only. Though it might be tedious, it is definitely worth it.

16 days ago

A mason jar with wads of cash for emergency fund....

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey: Put the money in your own pocket

Skip extended warranties. Maintain a 3-6 month emergency fund in an accessible account for unforeseen expenses.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Dave says: If you’re not going all in, stay out