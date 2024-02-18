Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) has received initial approval for its plans to develop a new freight terminal in metro Phoenix.

The North Carolina-based “less-than-truckload” carrier applied for a general plan amendment and rezoning for nearly 160 acres in Buckeye from residential to industrial and employment uses for its facility, where freight can be transported between trucks.

Buckeye’s planning commission recommended approval for the company’s applications to support the ODFL project at its Feb. 13 meeting.

The company’s new location, which will be its fifth in Arizona, will include 200 dock doors with capacity for 50 additional doors and a maintenance shop in the future. It will feature trailer, tractor and employee parking and be built on an 80-acre portion of the overall site.

ODFL anticipates bringing 300 to 350 jobs to Buckeye with an average median annual salary of $80,000.

