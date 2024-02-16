Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Seven of 9 Los Angeles firefighters injured in truck blast have been released from a hospital

Feb 16, 2024, 10:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven of nine firefighters injured when a truck’s fuel tank exploded have been released from a hospital, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said Friday.

The two firefighters who were most seriously injured remained hospitalized, Capt. Erik Scott said in a video update on social media.

One was in stable but critical condition at Los Angeles General Medical Center’s burn unit and the other remained admitted for observation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Scott said.

The released firefighters will continue to receive treatment for injuries including burns, blunt trauma, shrapnel wounds and effects on their hearing, Scott said.

The blast occurred minutes after the firefighters responded to a report of a truck fire in the Wilmington area near the Port of Los Angeles.

Authorities said the truck was powered by compressed natural gas and one of its two 100-gallon (378-liter) fuel tanks blew up.

The other tank remained in the mangled wreckage but is believed to now be empty, said department spokesman Nicholas Prange. An extensive investigation is underway.

United States News

Associated Press

Biden says Navalny’s reported death brings new urgency to the need for more US aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that the apparent death of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine to stave off Moscow’s invasion. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that no matter the cause, he holds Russian […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Deadly shooting locks down a Colorado college

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A deadly shooting at a college in Colorado Springs put part of the campus on a short lockdown Friday. Police said they were investigating at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs but authorities have not revealed what happened. Residents of a student apartment complex were told to lock their doors and […]

39 minutes ago

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly died in prison on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, i...

Associated Press

Alexei Navalny, galvanizing opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, died in prison, Russia says

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died Friday while incarcerated, the country's prison agency said.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t run for president in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin announced his decision in a speech at West Virginia University. The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert. Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hyundai recalls more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai is recalling more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to a fire risk and owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until a repair is completed. The recall includes certain 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90, and 2019 Genesis G70 vehicles. A letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Seven of 9 Los Angeles firefighters injured in truck blast have been released from a hospital