Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Fani Willis’ father says he didn’t know about Willis’ relationship with prosecutor until recently

Feb 15, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia prosecutors sought to knock down misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, calling her father to the witness stand to testify about his knowledge of her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to lead Donald Trump’s case.

On the second day of an extraordinary hearing that could result in Willis and her office being removed from the case against the former president, Willis’ father testified that he had not met special prosecutor Nathan Wade until last year and didn’t find out until weeks ago that they had been in a relationship. Defense attorneys have been trying to show that the romantic relationship existed before Willis appointed Wade.

Prosecutors also sought to bolster Willis’ testimony that Wade was not the district attorney’s first choice to lead the case against Trump. Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes testified that Willis approached him in 2021 about serving as special prosecutor, but that he turned it down in part because he had “mouths to feed” at his law practice and because he was concerned about potential threats of violence that could come with the job.

Their testimony came after prosecutors opted not to put Willis back on the witness stand Friday, avoiding the spectacle of more deeply personal testimony from the top prosecutor as she fights a defense effort to derail the high-stakes case.

Defense attorney allegations of an improper relationship between Willis and Wade have embroiled the case in controversy, thrusting the love lives of the prosecutors onto center stage in place of the allegations charging Trump with trying to overturn his presidential election loss. The hearing has forced Willis and Wade to answer uncomfortable questions about their private lives, and provided an opening for Trump and his Republican allies to try to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the case as he vies to reclaim the White House in November.

During fiery and sometimes combative testimony on Thursday, Willis was grilled by lawyers over the relationship defense attorneys allege presents a conflict of interest that should force Willis and her office off the case. Willis and Wade have both acknowledged they were in a relationship, but say their personal lives have no bearing on the case. Willis forcefully pushed back against claims of impropriety, at times getting visibly upset as lawyers questioned her about everything from her finances to trips she has taken with Wade.

“Do you think I’m on trial? These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial,” Willis told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Trump immediately jumped on the allegations against Willis in hopes of discrediting the entire case, part of a yearslong pattern of deflecting attention away from his own conduct by highlighting the personal lives and lapses in judgment — both perceived and real — of the officials investigating him. His use of the word “lover” to refer to Wade echoed his attacks years earlier on two FBI officials who had an extramarital relationship and exchanged derogatory text messages about him during the Russia investigation.

Willis and Wade’s relationship was first revealed by Merchant, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, a former campaign staffer and onetime White House aide. Merchant has alleged that Willis personally profited from the case, paying Wade more than $650,000 for his work and then benefiting when Wade used his earnings to pay for vacations the pair took together.

Wade testified that he and Willis traveled together to Belize, Aruba and California and took cruises together, but said Willis paid him back in cash for some travel expenses that he had charged to his credit card. Defense attorneys have sought to cast doubt on the claim that Willis paid Wade in cash, pressing both of them on why Willis would use cash and if they had any evidence that she paid him with it.

Willis’ father’s testimony seemed to support his daughter’s assertion that she keeps large amounts of cash at home. Willis’ father, John Clifford Floyd III, testified that he lived with her for a while beginning in 2019 and stayed in the house even after she left in early 2020, when she got threats and became concerned for her safety. Floyd testified that he always told his daughter to have six months of cash on hand.

“It’s a Black thing,” Floyd said. “Most Black folks, they hide cash, they keep cash.”

It’s unclear when the judge might rule on whether Willis and her office should be disqualified from the case. Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing Monday that Willis could be disqualified “if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one.”

Willis, who had previously tried to avoid testifying, agreed to do so Thursday after a former friend and co-worker testified that Willis and Wade’s relationship began earlier than they had claimed.

Robin Yeartie, who previously worked in the district attorney’s office, testified that she saw Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021. Wade and Willis both testified that they didn’t start dating until 2022 and that their relationship ended months ago.

Willis’ removal would be a stunning development in the most sprawling of the criminal cases against Trump. If she were disqualified, a council that supports prosecuting attorneys in Georgia would need to find a new attorney to take over. That successor could either proceed with the charges against Trump and 14 others or drop the case altogether. Even if a new lawyer went forward with the case, it would very likely not go to trial before November, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president.

Willis and Wade’s relationship was first revealed by Merchant, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, a former campaign staffer and onetime White House aide. Merchant has alleged that Willis personally profited from the case, paying Wade more than $650,000 for his work and then benefiting when Wade used his earnings to pay for vacations the pair took together.

____ Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Biden says Navalny’s reported death brings new urgency to the need for more US aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that the apparent death of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine to stave off Moscow’s invasion. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that no matter the cause, he holds Russian […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Deadly shooting locks down a Colorado college

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A deadly shooting at a college in Colorado Springs put part of the campus on a short lockdown Friday. Police said they were investigating at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs but authorities have not revealed what happened. Residents of a student apartment complex were told to lock their doors and […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Seven of 9 Los Angeles firefighters injured in truck blast have been released from a hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven of nine firefighters injured when a truck’s fuel tank exploded have been released from a hospital, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said Friday. The two firefighters who were most seriously injured remained hospitalized, Capt. Erik Scott said in a video update on social media. One was in stable but […]

1 hour ago

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly died in prison on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, i...

Associated Press

Alexei Navalny, galvanizing opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, died in prison, Russia says

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died Friday while incarcerated, the country's prison agency said.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t run for president in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin announced his decision in a speech at West Virginia University. The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert. Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Fani Willis’ father says he didn’t know about Willis’ relationship with prosecutor until recently