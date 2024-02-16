Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son sent officers to his body — in a sewer drain

Feb 16, 2024, 8:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been found, and she told police where to locate the boy’s body. They found it in a sewer drain. Now she’ll face a murder charge, police said.

Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home in Columbus.

Officers found Maye wandering in a nightgown, and she told investigators where they could find Darnell’s Taylor’s body, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said. It was recovered shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Maye was being evaluated Friday at a Cleveland-area hospital and will remain in custody, police said. Court records did not show if she has retained an attorney or when she may appear in court.

Maye, who also faces kidnapping and child endangerment charges, had last been seen at her home around 3 a.m. Wednesday, around the time her husband called 911, saying Maye had told him the child was no longer alive. The husband said he had searched the home before calling police and did not find the child.

According to court records, Maye held her hand over her husband’s mouth when he tried to make the 911 call, saying she “had a plan.” Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert for her and the child was issued two hours later. Her vehicle was then found unoccupied around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Maye had been the boy’s foster mother since May 2023. The child’s biological family was notified about the boy’s death and Maye’s arrest.

