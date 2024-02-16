Woman dead after being struck by Phoenix garbage truck
Feb 15, 2024, 7:54 PM | Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 6:25 am
(City of Phoenix Public Works Department Photo)
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a woman died Thursday after being struck by a city of Phoenix garbage truck, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian around 3:30 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Orianna Nicole Diosdado with serious injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said the garbage truck was traveling north on 19th Avenue when it made a right turn on Union Hills Drive, striking Diosdado as she was walking in the marked crosswalk at the intersection.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Conclusions about the crash will be determined after the accident reconstruction process.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.