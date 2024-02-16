Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead after garbage truck collision in Phoenix

Feb 15, 2024, 7:54 PM

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a Thursday afternoon collision with a city of Phoenix sanitation truck, officials said.

The crash between the pedestrian and the truck took place in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police don’t know what caused the collision.

The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as police investigate the scene.

Phoenix police didn’t give an estimated time for when the area will reopen.

