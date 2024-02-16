16-year-old boy arrested in NYC subway shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The teen is one of three suspected shooters wanted for the Feb. 13 shooting that authorities said stemmed from a dispute between two rival gangs who boarded the same train at different stations.

The first shots were fired as the train pulled into an elevated Bronx station shortly before 5 p.m. and continued on the crowded platform as passengers fled. Authorities later recovered 19 shell casings, three of them from inside a subway car, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said earlier this week.

A 35-year-old man identified as Obed Beltran-Sanchez died after being shot in the chest. Five other people were wounded, ranging in age from 14 to 71.

Officers from a regional fugitive task force and NYPD arrested the 16-year-old suspect at about 11 a.m. in the Bronx, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was being held while awaiting charges.

