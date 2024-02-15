Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan school shooter’s father wants a jury from outside the community

Feb 15, 2024, 3:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan school shooter wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case, arguing that he can’t get a fair trial because of excessive publicity and his wife’s recent conviction.

“They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion,” defense lawyer Mariell Lehman said in a court filing Wednesday.

James Crumbley, 47, is accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to get mental health care for his son.

The 15-year-old killed four students and wounded more during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

Jury selection in the father’s Oakland County trial is scheduled for March 5. It’s unusual in Michigan to change the location of a trial or to bring in jurors from another county.

Hundreds of people will be summoned to the courthouse as part of the jury selection process. It took about two days to pick a jury for Jennifer Crumbley’s trial.

Those jurors said they could fairly listen to the evidence and come up with a verdict, even if they were familiar with the Oxford tragedy. Oakland County has a population of 1.27 million people.

The jury issue could come up during a hearing on Wednesday when Judge Cheryl Matthews considers defense objections to some witnesses and evidence.

Prosecutors can’t talk to reporters because of a gag order, though they have opposed other efforts to pick a jury from elsewhere.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Feb. 6 and is awaiting her sentence. Ethan Crumbley, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism and is serving a life prison sentence with no chance for no parole.

United States News

Associated Press

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Workers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida have released 11 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean. The turtles were released earlier this week near Cape Canaveral after two months of rehabilitation, the aquarium said in a news release Thursday. They were part of a group of […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

A loophole got him a free New York hotel stay for five years. Then he claimed to own the building

NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Endangered right whale floating dead off Georgia is rare species’ second fatality since January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The carcass of a North Atlantic right whale found floating off the coast of Georgia marks the second known death in the past month for the critically endangered whale species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the dead whale off Tybee Island east of Savannah had been identified as a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delay tactics and quick trips: Takeaways from two Trump case hearings in New York and Georgia

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump ‘s unprecedented tangle of overlapping trials was on full display Thursday with simultaneous court hearings in New York and Georgia. In Manhattan, a judge ruled that Trump’s hush-money case will begin on March 25, making it the first of his indictments to go to trial. So there are 39 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Burning insulation causes DC to evacuate Metro station and suspend service on multiple lines

WASHINGTON (AP) — An insulator under a rail car caught fire Thursday, forcing the evacuation of an underground Metro station when smoke filled the station. The DC Fire and Emergency Services agency posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that nine people were evaluated for injuries and that one was transported […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US Justice Department sues over Tennessee law targeting HIV-positive people convicted of sex work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the state of Tennessee over its decades-old felony aggravated prostitution law, arguing that it illegally imposes tougher criminal penalties on people who are HIV positive. The lawsuit, filed in western Tennessee, follows an investigation completed in December by the Justice Department that warned that […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Michigan school shooter’s father wants a jury from outside the community