Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida

Feb 15, 2024, 2:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Workers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida have released 11 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean.

The turtles were released earlier this week near Cape Canaveral after two months of rehabilitation, the aquarium said in a news release Thursday. They were part of a group of 16 turtles that arrived at the Tampa Bay area facility from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts in December. The other five turtles are still receiving care.

“We are excited to share that 11 of our Kemp’s ridley patients are fully recovered and have been cleared for release by us, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a statement. “All 11 were ready to go back home to the east coast of Florida into a warmer part of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Hundreds of sea turtles suffer hypothermia and severe debilitation every year in the colder waters of Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, as the cold-blooded reptiles are unable to regulate their body temperatures.

Rehabilitation facilities in the Northeast frequently collaborate with other facilities to treat cold-stunned turtles. A total of 52 sea turtles were flown this past winter to Florida, where they were treated by Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Aquarium and Loggerhead Marine Life Center.

United States News

New York City Police officers stand guard following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station, Mo...

Associated Press

16-year-old boy arrested in NYC subway shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The teen is one of three suspected shooters wanted for the Feb. 13 shooting that authorities said stemmed from a dispute […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Before Russia’s satellite threat, there were Starfish Prime, nesting dolls and robotic arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — What would it mean if Russia used nuclear warheads to destroy U.S. satellites? Your home’s electrical and water systems could fail. Aviation, rail and car traffic could come to a halt. Your cellphone could stop working. These are among the reasons why there was alarm this week over reports that Russia may […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - Migrant teens line up for a class at a "tender-age" facility for babies, children and teens,...

Associated Press

Biden administration failed to vet adults housing migrant children, federal watchdog says

The Biden administration struggled to properly vet and monitor the homes where they placed a surge of migrant children who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, according to a federal watchdog report released Thursday.

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shooting on a Cheyenne, Wyoming, street kills one, injures two

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A shooting on a street in Wyoming’s capital Thursday killed one man and wounded two others. The shooting around 2 p.m. in a residential area near restaurants and offices happened about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the state Capitol, Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas said. Investigators weren’t yet sure what […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Angela Chao, shipping business CEO and Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, dies in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has died in a car accident, her family says. Chao, 50, died Sunday in Texas, according to a family statement that did not provide any additional details about what happened. The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts Iowa police chief of lying to feds to acquire machine guns

The police chief of a small Iowa town was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of lying to federal authorities to acquire machine guns prosecutors say he sold for his own profit. The jury convicted Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 47, of conspiring to make false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida