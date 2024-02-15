Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

13-year-old charged with murder in shooting of man whose leg was blocking bus aisle

Feb 15, 2024, 12:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man whose leg was blocking the aisle on a Denver public bus has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and other felonies, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office is still considering whether to try to prosecute the boy as an adult, a decision which would ultimately be up to a judge, said office spokesperson Maro Casparian.

His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

According to police, their investigation found the teen apparently got into a “verbal exchange” with a 60-year-old man before shooting him on the bus in southwest Denver on Jan. 27. A second person suffered a minor injury, police said.

The charges filed against the boy, which were first reported by The Denver Post, include two different kinds of first-degree murder charges alleging that he both killed someone after deliberation and by showing extreme indifference to human life.

The charges also include counts such as assault and endangering a public transport crew, which are felonies, and possessing a gun as a juvenile, which is a misdemeanor.

United States News

Associated Press

Management issues at Oregon’s Crater Lake prompt feds to consider terminating concession contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Years of management issues involving facility upkeep and staff at Oregon’s Crater Lake have prompted the federal government to consider terminating its contract with the national park’s concessionaire. Crater Lake Hospitality, a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Aramark, is contracted through 2030 to run concessions such as food and lodging. But the National […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a $9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire. Denali Dakota Skye Brehmer, 24, was sentenced by Anchorage […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Montana’s Malmstrom air base put on lockdown after active shooter report

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An Air Force nuclear missile base in central Montana was put on lockdown Thursday following a report of an active shooter, according to authorities. Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls announced the lockdown in a social media post. Malmstrom officials are directing people to stay away from a building […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling 11-year-old son, now faces life sentence

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — A mother who strangled her 11-year-old son at their Pennsylvania home last year and then went to New Jersey where she drove her SUV into the ocean has been convicted of murder. Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham, faces a mandatory life term when she’s sentenced Friday. She was found guilty Thursday […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Brother of dead suspect in fires at Boston-area Jewish institutions pleads not guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man suspected in four arsons involving Jewish institutions in the Boston area in 2019 pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to charges that he obstructed the investigation. Alexander Giannakakis, 37, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was working in security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, when he […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

US eases restrictions on Wells Fargo after years of strict oversight following scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden Administration is easing its restrictions on banking giant Wells Fargo, saying the bank has sufficiently fixed its toxic culture after years of scandals. The news sent Wells Fargo’s stock up sharply Thursday as investors speculated that the bank, which has been kept under a tight leash by regulators for […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

13-year-old charged with murder in shooting of man whose leg was blocking bus aisle