Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling 11-year-old son, now faces life sentence

Feb 15, 2024, 12:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — A mother who strangled her 11-year-old son at their Pennsylvania home last year and then went to New Jersey where she drove her SUV into the ocean has been convicted of murder.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham, faces a mandatory life term when she’s sentenced Friday. She was found guilty Thursday following a bench trial.

DiRienzo-Whitehead’s lawyers argued she strangled her son, Matthew Whitehead, with a belt on April 10 because she was having a psychotic break due to financial concerns and family issues, and felt she was sparing her son a painful life. A defense expert testified DiRienzo-Whitehead was suffering from depression and mental illness at the time.

Montgomery County prosecutors argued the killing was premeditated, saying she had made numerous online searches on how to strangle someone and did research on mental illnesses that lead women to kill their own children. They also said DiRienzo-Whitehead blamed her husband for the family’s financial issues and was motivated to kill by a mix of anger and revenge.

After killing her son, DiRienzo-Whitehead drove to Cape May, New Jersey, where her SUV was found partially submerged in the ocean. She was later found walking in nearby Wildwood Crest, where she was taken into custody.

United States News

Associated Press

Brother of dead suspect in fires at Boston-area Jewish institutions pleads not guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man suspected in four arsons involving Jewish institutions in the Boston area in 2019 pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to charges that he obstructed the investigation. Alexander Giannakakis, 37, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was working in security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, when he […]

47 seconds ago

Associated Press

US eases restrictions on Wells Fargo after years of strict oversight following scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden Administration is easing its restrictions on banking giant Wells Fargo, saying the bank has sufficiently fixed its toxic culture after years of scandals. The news sent Wells Fargo’s stock up sharply Thursday as investors speculated that the bank, which has been kept under a tight leash by regulators for […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utah school board seeks resignation of member who questioned athlete’s gender

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to censure and seek the resignation of a board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited threats against the girl. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to reprimand and censure board member Natalie Cline and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Here’s where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — From allegations of plotting to overturn a lost election to illegally stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, former President Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the White House. The cases, totaling 91 felony counts, are winding through the courts at different speeds. […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...

Associated Press

Biden administration looks to expand student loan forgiveness to those facing ‘hardship’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans who are struggling to repay federal student loans because of financial hardship could get some of their debt canceled under President Joe Biden’s latest proposal for widespread loan forgiveness. Several categories of borrowers would be eligible for relief under Biden’s second try at widespread cancellation after the Supreme Court rejected his […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate rejects enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another attempt to enshrine abortion rights in the New Hampshire Constitution failed Thursday, this time in the Senate. State law prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy except when the mother’s health or life is in danger or there is a fatal fetal anomaly. The Republican-led House earlier this month voted […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling 11-year-old son, now faces life sentence