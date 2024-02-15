Close
Los Angeles firefighters injured in explosion of pressurized cylinders aboard truck

Feb 15, 2024, 9:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire early Thursday, authorities said.

An estimated seven firefighters were hurt in the explosion shortly before 7 a.m. in the Wilmington area, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital and the others were being evaluated at the scene.

Prange told KNX news radio that the cylinders may have contained natural gas.

Wilmington is 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of downtown, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

