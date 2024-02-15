PHOENIX – Police in the West Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man whose body was found in a desert area last month.

The John Doe’s remains were located Jan. 26 near Bullard Avenue south of Broadway Road, the Goodyear Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police released a sketch depicting the man’s face. He is believed to be of Hispanic descent, with a height between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

His age was estimated to be in the 40-60 range.

He was found wearing a black shirt, black jeans with a belt and black and blue shoes.

Anybody with information about his identity is asked the call Goodyear Police Detective M. DeSimone at 623-932-1220.

