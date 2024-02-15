Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley police seek help identifying man found dead in desert area

Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 AM

The Goodyear Police Department released this sketch depicting an unidentified man found dead on Jan...

The Goodyear Police Department released this sketch depicting an unidentified man found dead on Jan. 26, 2024. (Goodyear Police Department)

(Goodyear Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police in the West Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man whose body was found in a desert area last month.

RELATED STORIES

The John Doe’s remains were located Jan. 26 near Bullard Avenue south of Broadway Road, the Goodyear Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police released a sketch depicting the man’s face. He is believed to be of Hispanic descent, with a height between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

His age was estimated to be in the 40-60 range.

He was found wearing a black shirt, black jeans with a belt and black and blue shoes.

Anybody with information about his identity is asked the call Goodyear Police Detective M. DeSimone at 623-932-1220.

