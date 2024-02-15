Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Panel investigating Maine’s deadliest shooting to hear from state police

Feb 14, 2024, 10:31 PM

FILE - Rain soaked memorials for those who died in a mass shooting sit along the roadside by Scheme...

FILE - Rain soaked memorials for those who died in a mass shooting sit along the roadside by Schemengees Bar & Grille, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. An independent commission investigating this deadliest shooting in Maine history is going to hear from state police Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, the lead law enforcement agency. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A panel investigating the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history is set to hear from commanders with state police, which led the multi-agency law enforcement response after 18 people were gunned down at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston.

Testimony on Thursday from the state police chief, Col. William Ross, and members of the command staff and commanders of specialty teams could shed new light on the Oct. 25 attacks, the aftermath and the search for the gunman.

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to shelter in their homes as police converged on the sites of the shootings and searched for an Army reservist armed with an assault rifle. The gunman, Robert Card, was quickly identified, and his abandoned vehicle was found in a nearby community, but he wasn’t located until 48 hours after the shooting, dead from suicide.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the independent commission to determine whether anything could have been done under existing law to prevent the tragedy, and whether changes are needed to prevent future mass shooting incidents.

Both police and the Army were warned that Card was suffering from deteriorating mental heath in the months before the shooting.

In May, relatives warned police that the 40-year-old Card was sinking into paranoia, and they expressed concern about his access to guns. In July, Card was hospitalized for two weeks after shoving a fellow reservist and locking himself in a motel room during training in upstate New York. In August, the Army barred him from handling weapons on duty and declared him nondeployable.

Then in September, a fellow reservist provided a stark warning, telling an Army superior that Card was going to “snap and do a mass shooting.”

Army officials later downplayed the warning, but it prompted local police to go to Card’s home in Bowdoin to check on him. Card didn’t come to the door and the deputy said he didn’t have legal authority under Maine’s yellow card law to knock in the door.

The deputy told the commission that an Army official suggested letting the situation “simmer” rather than forcing a confrontation. The deputy also received assurances from Card’s family that they were removing his access to guns.

United States News

Associated Press

Gunfire at Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration kills 1 and wounds nearly two-dozen, including children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historic railway station on the edge of downtown Kansas City became the latest backdrop for a mass shooting as gunfire near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration sent terrified fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded — including at least eight children — […]

1 minute ago

FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the National Rifle Association, arrives at court in New York, Jan. 8,...

Associated Press

NYC trial scrutinizing lavish NRA spending under Wayne LaPierre nears a close

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawsuit claiming National Rifle Association executives wildly misspent millions of dollars of the nonprofit organization’s money on lavish perks for themselves is wrapping up after weeks of contentious testimony. Closing arguments are expected in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday in the civil case brought by state […]

6 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb....

Associated Press

Democrats embrace tougher border enforcement, seeing Trump’s demolition of deal as a ‘gift’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s border proposal was one of the toughest bipartisan bills to emerge on the issue in decades. Yet it quickly collapsed when Republicans — galvanized by Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee — rejected the compromise as insufficient. Now Democrats see an opening. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, far left, pleading not guilty as t...

Associated Press

Will Donald Trump go on trial next month in New York criminal case? Judge expected to rule Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to be back in a New York court Thursday for a hearing that could decide whether the former president’s first criminal trial begins in just 39 days. The hearing to determine whether Trump’s March 25 hush-money trial date holds will be held in the same Manhattan courtroom […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

First-ever February tornadoes in Wisconsin caused $2.4M in damages

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The first tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February caused more than $2.4 million in damage, officials said Wednesday. The tornadoes that ripped through Rock County on Feb. 8 killed some cattle and hit 30 homes, officials said. The damage estimates don’t include agricultural impacts to […]

3 hours ago

Andrea Espinoza, center, and Nicole Guevara are interviewed by Telemundo reporter Mitchell Zavallos...

Associated Press

Here’s the latest on the investigation into the shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

A shooter’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch remains unclear three days after the violence.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Panel investigating Maine’s deadliest shooting to hear from state police