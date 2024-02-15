Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

13-year-old girl dies days after being shot on front porch of home

Feb 14, 2024, 5:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 13-year-old southern Illinois girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her head while standing on a porch has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Ra’niya Steward of Alton was shot around 3 p.m. Feb. 3 while standing on the front porch at a relative’s home. Investigators do not believe she was the target of the gunfire, local news outlets reported.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a joint statement Wednesday announcing the girl’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ra’niya Steward,” Haine said. “Our community is heartbroken. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ra’niya at this difficult time.”

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl,” Ford said.

Three Alton men, ages 19 to 24, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the shooting. They were being held in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.

Court documents say the shooting was directed at a rival faction.

