Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Caught at border with pythons in his pants, New York City man fined and sentenced to probation

Feb 14, 2024, 3:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $5,000, federal prosecutors said.

Calvin Bautista, 38, crossed into northern New York with the hidden snakes on a bus from Montreal to New York City on July 15, 2018. The young adult snakes were hidden in the inner thigh of his pants in snake bags tied to the pants’ drawstring.

They were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, according to court documents and a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

The Queens resident purchased the snakes, which were worth more than $2,500, at a reptile store in Canada, according to court documents.

Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by U.S. federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings.”

The Burmese python, one of the world’s largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista’s public defender.

United States News

Associated Press

New York City files a lawsuit saying social media is fueling a youth mental health crisis

New York City, its schools and public hospital system announced a lawsuit Wednesday against the tech giants that run Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, blaming their “addictive and dangerous” social media platforms for fueling a childhood mental health crisis that is disrupting learning and draining resources. Children and adolescents are especially susceptible to harm […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri high court says Planned Parenthood can receive funding; cites failed appeal by state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the latest attempt by Republican state officials to block taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, citing a failure in the state’s legal appeal. The high court’s decision upholds a ruling by a trial judge, who found that a 2022 funding bill violated […]

58 minutes ago

Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb...

Associated Press

Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but it should be OK.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota company and employee cited for reckless driving in Alaska crash that killed 3 sled dogs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Both a Minnesota man testing a snowmobile for his employer in the Alaska backcountry and the company have been cited for reckless driving after the machine slammed into a sled dog team on a training run in December, killing three dogs. The State of Alaska charged Erik Johnson, of Roseau, Minnesota, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Threats to federal judges have more than doubled in ‘alarming’ spike, US Marshals director says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of threats targeting federal judges has more than doubled over the last three years amid a surge in violent and harassing messages directed at public officials around the U.S., the head of the U.S. Marshals said in congressional testimony Wednesday. Threats to prosecutors and other court staff have shown a […]

2 hours ago

This photo made available by the West Virginia Legislature shows Mike Pushkin, a Democratic member ...

Associated Press

West Virginia bill defining gender is transphobic and ‘political rubbish,’ Democrats say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-supermajority House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday to narrow the definitions of gender that Democrats label as a dystopian bill that would give women no additional rights and is a way for the GOP to suppress transgender people. The bill passed on an 87-12 vote and now goes […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Caught at border with pythons in his pants, New York City man fined and sentenced to probation