Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ex-officer acquitted of assault in 2020 encounter with racial injustice protester in Philadelphia

Feb 14, 2024, 12:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police inspector has been acquitted of assault in the use of a baton during an encounter with a protester in a 2020 racial injustice demonstration.

Jurors acquitted 57-year-old Joseph Bologna on Wednesday of charges of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime in the incident recorded on video during June 2020 protests on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway following the death of George Floyd, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Defense attorney Fortunato Perri Jr. told jurors during closing arguments that his client’s life over the past 3 1/2 years since his arrest had been a “nightmare.” He cited the city police code section saying use of force is justified when a person resists arrest or appears to threaten bodily harm. He also said Bologna’s choice to strike as the then-21-year-old Temple University student tried to intervene in another arrest was a “quick decision” in a “rapidly evolving” situation.

Perri said a medical examination found that the protester was never struck directly on the head with the baton. He said an internal affairs investigation found no evidence of departmental violations on the part of the officer.

Bologna was fired after video of the encounter circulated widely on social media and other reports surfaced about his actions during the unrest.

The Inquirer reported that before deliberations began, prosecution and defense had agreed that testimony by the city medical examiner would have told jurors the person was struck with the baton on the upper back, not the head, and his bloody laceration came from the officer’s bike helmet.

Prosecutors argued that the use of force was not typical, pointing to testimony from a former Utah officer turned researcher and teacher who said the protester wasn’t in a position to harm the officer when he was struck.

Bologna was originally charged with multiple counts including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, but a judge in 2021 dismissed the charges. Another judge later reinstated the two counts on which Bologna was tried.

United States News

Associated Press

Threats to federal judges have more than doubled in ‘alarming’ spike, US Marshals director says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of threats targeting federal judges has more than doubled over the last three years amid a surge in violent and harassing messages directed at public officials around the U.S., the head of the U.S. Marshals said in congressional testimony Wednesday. Threats to prosecutors and other court staff have shown a […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Caught at border with pythons in his pants, New York City man fined and sentenced to probation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $5,000, federal prosecutors said. Calvin Bautista, 38, crossed into northern New York with the hidden snakes on a bus from Montreal […]

37 minutes ago

This photo made available by the West Virginia Legislature shows Mike Pushkin, a Democratic member ...

Associated Press

West Virginia bill defining gender is transphobic and ‘political rubbish,’ Democrats say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-supermajority House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday to narrow the definitions of gender that Democrats label as a dystopian bill that would give women no additional rights and is a way for the GOP to suppress transgender people. The bill passed on an 87-12 vote and now goes […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

How to keep yourself safe from romance scams this Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — When Kate Kleinart fell victim of a romance scam, what hurt the most wasn’t the thousands of dollars that she lost, but the love that she thought existed between her and the person who scammed her. “Losing the love was worse than losing the money,” said Kleinart, 70, who lost tens […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts unveils bust of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass

BOSTON (AP) — A bust of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass was unveiled in the Massachusetts Senate Chamber on Wednesday, the first bust of an African American to be permanently added to the Massachusetts Statehouse. It’s also the first bust to be added to the Senate Chamber in more than 125 years. Senate President Karen Spilka […]

2 hours ago

Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb...

Associated Press

Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger. The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Ex-officer acquitted of assault in 2020 encounter with racial injustice protester in Philadelphia