Mecum collector car auction returns to Glendale with over 2,000 classic vehicles
Feb 14, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm
(Mecum Auction Photo)
PHOENIX — The Mecum collector car auction will return in March for its sixth iteration in Glendale.
The auction will run March 5-9 at State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District.
The annual auction will feature around 2,000 classic cars and 200 pieces of road art.
Notable cars up for auction include a rare 1953 Corvette, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 and a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Big Tank Fuelie.
Custom enthusiasts will be interested in a 1969 Ford Torino Talladega GPT special and more.
The gates unlock every day at 8 a.m., while the vehicle auction commences promptly at 10 a.m. preceded by road art starting 30 minutes earlier.
Bidder registration starts at $100 and remote bidding options are available.
General admission tickets are $30 per day or $75 for a three-day pass.
