PHOENIX — The Mecum collector car auction will return in March for its sixth iteration in Glendale.

The auction will run March 5-9 at State Farm Stadium in the Westgate Entertainment District.

The annual auction will feature around 2,000 classic cars and 200 pieces of road art.

Notable cars up for auction include a rare 1953 Corvette, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06/N03 and a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Big Tank Fuelie.

Custom enthusiasts will be interested in a 1969 Ford Torino Talladega GPT special and more.

The gates unlock every day at 8 a.m., while the vehicle auction commences promptly at 10 a.m. preceded by road art starting 30 minutes earlier.

Bidder registration starts at $100 and remote bidding options are available.

For individuals unable to be present in person, expanded remote bidding choices are offered, encompassing both online and telephone bidding alternatives.

General admission tickets are $30 per day or $75 for a three-day pass.

