Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

William Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96

Feb 14, 2024, 10:08 AM

FILE - William Post, of Glen Lake, Mich., poses with a Pop-Tart on March 16, 2003. Post, who played...

FILE - William Post, of Glen Lake, Mich., poses with a Pop-Tart on March 16, 2003. Post, who played an important role in the development of the Pop-Tarts toaster pastry, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, according to a family obituary. He was 96. (AP Photo/Jim Bovin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jim Bovin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.

Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary which provided no details on his death but says he was raised in Grand Rapids as “one of seven children of Dutch immigrants” and had retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan.

Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday that it was “deeply saddened” by Post’s death.

“He played an important role in co-creating the iconic Pop-Tarts brand and we are grateful to Bill for his legacy and lasting contributions to our company,” Kellanova said without elaborating.

Pop-Tarts debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. The toaster pastry was originally sold in four flavors — strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon and apple-currant — before it was released nationwide the following year, Kellanova’s website states.

Post’s family wrote in his obituary that he was a plant manager with a company later known as the Keebler Company when Kellogg executives asked him “if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind.”

His obituary states that one of the executives was Kellogg chairman William LaMothe, who “soon became Bill’s close friend.”

“It is at this juncture that Bill is often credited for having ‘invented’ the Pop Tart. To be accurate, however, Bill would say, ‘I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg’s concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months,’” according to the the obituary.

Post, whose wife, Florence, died in 2020, is survived by a son and daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Post will be held March 7 at Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, according to his obituary on the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home’s website.

United States News

Associated Press

Man fired from upstate New York hospital pulled over with loaded shotgun near facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police said they believe a shooting at a northern New York hospital may have narrowly been avoided after a disgruntled former employee was pulled over with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun blocks away from the facility. Robert Thibodeau, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning after police in Plattsburgh stopped his pickup truck and […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bayer fights string of Roundup trial losses including $2.25B verdict in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When a Philadelphia jury awarded $2.25 billion in damages this year in a case that linked Roundup to a cable technician’s blood cancer, the verdict became the largest yet in the long-running litigation over the popular Monsanto weed killer. Corporate parent Bayer had set aside more than $10 billion in 2020 to […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man with knife suspected of stabbing 2 people at training center is fatally shot by police

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Responding officers shot and killed a man with a knife suspected of fatally stabbing one person and critically wounding another inside a training center for electrical workers, police said Tuesday. Prince William County officers were called to the union apprenticeship center in Manassas around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

City of Memphis releases new documents tied to Tyre Nichols’ beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis on Wednesday released additional documents tied to the January 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, a brutal attack captured on video that sparked outrage and intensified calls for police reform. The latest documents, numbering in the hundreds of pages, include personnel files for […]

2 hours ago

Valentine's Day Hearts decorate a storefront on Exchange Street, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Portl...

Associated Press

Portland, Maine, shows love for late Valentine’s Day Bandit by continuing tradition of paper hearts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With the death last spring of Portland’s beloved Valentine’s Day bandit, some wondered if the mysterious appearance of red hearts around Maine’s largest city would continue. His admirers responded with plenty of heart. Hundreds of red hearts appeared on storefronts, mailboxes and even trash bins on Wednesday, with giant banners defying […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police, seen Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. Three police officers hav...

Associated Press

Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation’s capital at about 8:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available. The […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

William Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96