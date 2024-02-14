Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier

Feb 13, 2024, 11:32 PM | Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 7:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are clawing back some of their sharp losses from the day before, as conditions calm a bit on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.6 % higher in early trading Wednesday. It had tumbled 1.4% a day earlier following a hotter-than-expected report on inflation. The Dow was up 97 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher. A calmer bond market was helping keep things steadier. Treasury yields were easing after shooting upward a day earlier after the inflation report. DaVita jumped after the health care company reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Wall Street is poised to bounce back after surprisingly hot U.S. inflation data sent stocks tumbling this week.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% before the bell and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

With little in the way of market-moving economic data to be released Wednesday, the focus is back on corporate earnings.

Lyft shares jumped 62% after the bell Tuesday thanks to a typo in the the ride-hailing company’s earnings release that sent investors’ algorithms — also known as “bots” — into a buying frenzy. Lyft’s fourth-quarter report initially forecast that an important profit metric was expected to climb by 500 basis points in 2024. However, the company soon informed investors that there was one zero too many in that number and corrected it to 50. Shares retreated after the correction but remain nearly 22% higher before the bell after the company topped most expectations for the quarter.

Online vacation rental booker Airbnb slid 5% after it reported losing $349 million in the fourth quarter due to an income tax settlement with Italy. The company forecast first-quarter revenue that would meet or beat Wall Street expectations, however, Airbnb said the pace of bookings growth is likely to “moderate” from the fourth quarter into the first.

Coming after the bell Wednesday are the latest quarterly results from Cisco Systems and Wyndham Hotels.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.6%, while Germany’s DAX added 0.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holiday, surging 0.8% to 15,879.38 after opening lower. Markets in mainland China remain closed all week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7% to 37,703.32. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.7% to 7,574.70. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1% to 2,620.42.

India’s Sensex gained 0.2% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.6%.

Back in the U.S., Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the consumer price index rose 0.3% from December to January, up from a 0.2% increase the previous month. Compared with a year ago, prices were up 3.1%.

Even after the surprising inflation report, the likeliest outcome is still for the U.S. economy to manage a perfect landing and avoid a painful recession as inflation cools, according to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of the multi-asset solutions business in Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

But she said there is still a risk that the economy will fall into a recession under the weight of high interest rates, or that inflation will reaccelerate.

Fed officials have said they were penciling in three cuts to rates this year, as inflation hopefully cools toward their 2% target from its peak above 9% two summers ago. Earlier, traders were forecasting as many as six cuts in 2024. Now, they’re largely betting on three or four cuts.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude picked up 16 cents to $78.03 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 22 cents to $82.99 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar was hovering back above 150 Japanese yen, falling to 150.65 yen from 150.86 yen. In other currency trading, the euro cost $1.0707, down from $1.0712.

United States News

FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police, seen Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. Three police officers hav...

Associated Press

Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation’s capital at about 8:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available. The […]

24 minutes ago

Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shoo...

Associated Press

Families using re-created voices of gun violence victims to call lawmakers

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Joaquin “Guac” Oliver died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school massacre, but federal lawmakers who oppose tighter gun regulations began getting phone calls in his voice on Wednesday, lambasting them for their position. The families of Oliver and five others killed with guns are using artificial intelligence to create messages […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Microsoft says US rivals are beginning to use generative AI in offensive cyber operations

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said Wednesday it had detected and disrupted instances of U.S. adversaries — chiefly Iran and North Korea and to a lesser extent Russia and China — using or attempting to exploit generative artificial intelligence developed by the company and its business partner to mount or research offensive cyber operations. The techniques […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A man passes a Fannie May chocolate shop in downtown Chicago on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 20...

Associated Press

Chocolates, flowers and procrastination. For many Americans, Valentines Day is a last-minute affair

In a classic “Saturday Night Live” sketch, a young man hands his girlfriend a Valentine’s Day gift: a bear dressed in a bee costume that he picked up at the drugstore. “When did you get this?” she asks with a strained smile. “One minute ago,” he replies. It has more than a ring of truth. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Displaced Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of being isolated by fighting

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians have begun evacuating the main hospital in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis, according to videos shared by medics on Wednesday. Weeks of heavy fighting had isolated the medical facility and claimed the lives of several people inside it. The war between Israel and Hamas, now in its […]

4 hours ago

A volunteer sorts Valentine's Day cards in Loveland, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Every year,...

Associated Press

Love is in the air … and the mail … in the northern Colorado city of Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Love is in the air … and the mail … in the northern Colorado city of Loveland. Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world route their Valentine’s Day cards to the “Sweetheart City” to get a special inscription and the coveted Loveland postmark. The re-mailing tradition has […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Stock market today: Wall Street claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier