Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 person killed and 5 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

Feb 13, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room Tuesday, killing the driver and injuring five other people, including a child with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The car smashed into the lobby of the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., fire officials said at a nighttime news briefing. The driver was pulled from the car and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation but died in the ER, authorities said.

The crash was under investigation and there was no immediate word on the cause but the Austin Police Department said it appeared to be unintentional.

Five other people in the ER lobby were injured. One was treated at the hospital while two adults and two children were taken to other hospitals, authorities said.

Of those transported, one child had critical life-threatening injuries and an adult had “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” while the other two victims had non-life threatening injuries, said Capt. Christa Stedman of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Eight patients who already were undergoing treatment at the hospital were being moved to other facilities, said Dr. Peter DeYoung, chief medical officer for the hospital.

DeYoung said the ER doors were damaged and an aquarium inside was struck, but overall the building was in good condition. No ambulances were being accepted although the ER was still taking walk-ins who would be treated at a makeshift triage area at the ambulance bay, he added.

“We’re hoping to kind of regroup here over the night and see where tomorrow leaves us,” DeYoung said.

St. David’s North Austin Medical Center has a 24-hour emergency department. It is described on its website as a 441-bed acute care facility that handles maternity and newborn care, other women’s health services and many other specialties, including heart and brain surgeries and robotic surgery.

United States News

Associated Press

Nebraska GOP bills target college professor tenure and diversity, equity and inclusion

Scores of people turned out Tuesday to testify well into the night on bills being considered by Nebraska lawmakers that target diversity initiatives and higher education programs, mirroring proposals by Republicans across the country. The bills before the state Legislature’s Education Committee included one that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion — known as DEI […]

28 minutes ago

Biden said Trump's comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies fro...

Associated Press

Biden says Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to NATO is ‘un-American’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Donald Trump's comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies from attack were “dangerous” and “un-American."

59 minutes ago

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 in New York. (...

Associated Press

US inflation slows but remains elevated in sign that price pressures are easing only gradually

Consumer inflation in the United States cooled last month yet remained elevated in the latest sign that the pandemic-fueled price surge is only gradually and fitfully coming under control.

2 hours ago

This image from House Television shows House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., banging the gavel after h...

Associated Press

GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas — by one vote — over border management

Having failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A police officer serving a trespass warning has been fatally shot in northern Wyoming. Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday in downtown Sheridan. The male shooter barricaded himself in a home a few blocks away after the shooting, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said in a release. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 suspected gang members arrested after 4 killed in Los Angeles-area shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two suspected gang members were arrested in connection with a series of shootings in the Los Angeles area that killed four people, including a 14-year-old boy, authorities said Tuesday. The shootings occurred over a span of a few hours late Sunday and early Monday in the cities of Huntington Park, Bell, […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

1 person killed and 5 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas