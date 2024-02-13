Cargo train derails in West Virginia, but no injuries or spills from cars with hazardous materials

MAGNOLIA, W.Va. (AP) — A CSX cargo train derailed in rural West Virginia, but no injuries were reported and no cars containing hazardous materials lost their contents, officials said.

The train derailed Monday afternoon in the area of Low Line and Magnolia roads in Morgan County, according to CSX and county officials.

No evacuation was needed because of the remote location, Morgan County 911 said in a social media post. Hazardous materials teams checked the area and after a review it was determined that CSX crews would handle the response.

By Tuesday morning, CSX said crews had begun removing the 10 rail cars involved in the derailment and were working to repair the rail lines and restore the area, CSX said. Previous statements from CSX said the derailment involved nine rail cars containing dry cement, calcium chloride and sodium hydroxide.

Service resumed on one of the two impacted rail lines Tuesday. Repairs to the second rail line were expected to be complete Wednesday.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division was monitoring the derailment and Department of Environmental Protection personnel went to the scene Monday, according to a statement from the governor’s office and other state officials.

The cause remains under investigation.

Follow @ktar923