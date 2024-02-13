PHOENIX — While attempting to break the tallest pancake stack record in Phoenix, Joe’s Diner fell short with requirements needed to notch the Guinness World Record.

The diner, located on Seventh Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads in Phoenix’s Melrose District, attempted to set the new record at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Owner Joe Seriale went for three attempts, but fate had other plans as the towering 50-pound stack of pancakes wavered at a mere 2 feet, 2 inches before its downfall.

What’s the record for tallest stack of pancakes?

Seriale would have had to top the record, which measured at 3 feet, 4 inches tall, totaling 213 pancakes.

“While we didn’t quite stack up to the current record this year (our tower reached a respectable 2.2 feet before taking a delicious tumble with over 50 pounds of pancakes), your cheers and encouragement meant the world to us,” Joe’s Diner said in a social media post.

“It may not have been our year to claim the title but fear not. We’re already cooking up some fresh ideas to perfect our pancake-stacking technique, and you better believe we’ll be back next year with a vengeance.”

What is Joe’s Diner known for?

Joe’s Diner has been serving homemade food using only local ingredients since 2010.

Renowned for its signature pancakes, the diner offers a diverse menu, including classics like meatloaf, eggs benedict, French dip and omelets.

