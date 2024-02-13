Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Fake Michigan Certificate of Votes mailed to U.S. Senate after 2020 presidential vote, official says

Feb 13, 2024, 11:04 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A fake Certificate of Votes was submitted to the U.S. Senate following Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, an official testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for six people facing forgery and other charges for allegedly serving as false electors.

But that “purported” Certificate of Votes didn’t match an official document signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and featuring the Michigan state seal, said Dan Schwager, who served in 2020-2021 as general counsel to the secretary of the Senate.

“We could tell it was not an authorized Certificate of Votes. It was a fake,” Schwager testified in Lansing District Court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 15 Republicans in the case. Investigators have said the group signed a document during a meeting at the Michigan Republican headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.”

The defendants have insisted that their actions were not illegal, even though Joe Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes over then-President Donald Trump, a result confirmed by a GOP-led state Senate investigation in 2021.

Fake electors in Michigan and six other battleground states sent certificates to Congress falsely declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state, despite confirmed results showing he had lost. Michigan, Georgia and Nevada have charged fake electors. Republicans who served as false electors in Wisconsin agreed to a legal settlement in which they conceded that Biden won the election and that their efforts were part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 results.

Schwager said Tuesday the false Michigan document arrived Jan. 5, 2021, to the U.S. Senate’s mail services and that he reviewed it a few days later.

“The Michigan one came in a little bit late and so it was added to the collection of the other fake certificates,” he said.

Schwager also said it was “not uncommon to get one or two often really wacky submissions from people claiming to be electors that are way out there.”

“I think we get maybe one or two or three every four or eight years, or something,” he added.

Miriam Vincent, acting director of Legal Affairs and Policy for the Office of the Federal Register, testified Tuesday that “materials purported to be Certificate of Votes from non-official sources” were received by her office which is part of the National Archives.

The return address listed the Michigan Republican Party, Vincent said.

In December, former Michigan GOP Communications Director Anthony Zammit testified that he believes an attorney for Trump’s campaign “took advantage” of some of the 15 Republicans.

Preliminary hearings don’t involve a jury and are for the judge to determine if there is sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges.

Six defendants are having their cases heard together. A seventh, Kenneth Thompson, had his case postponed because his attorney didn’t show up. The other eight defendants will have preliminary examinations at later dates.

