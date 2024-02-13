Scene remains active after shooting involving Phoenix police

PHOENIX – Police were involved in a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, and the scene was considered active, authorities said.

Active Scene:

Officer involved shooting being investigated in the area of 19th Ave and Bethany Home Rd. Media Stagging will be set up on 21st Avenue and Berridge Ln. pic.twitter.com/8PR3DGT9ex — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 13, 2024

One person was shot and was taken to a hospital, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:45 a.m., police said.

“This incident is very active,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.

The scene is near the Abrazo Central Campus hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.