Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scene remains active after shooting involving Phoenix police

Feb 13, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

Police were involved in a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police were involved in a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, and the scene was considered active, authorities said.

One person was shot and was taken to a hospital, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:45 a.m., police said.

RELATED STORIES

“This incident is very active,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.

The scene is near the Abrazo Central Campus hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

President Joe Biden smiles after signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni ...

Associated Press

Arizona GOP leaders sue Biden administration over Grand Canyon-area national monument

The Arizona Legislature’s top two Republicans have challenged President Joe Biden’s creation of a new national monument near Grand Canyon National Park.

1 hour ago

Rodolfo Molinar...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man with Dementia last seen in Chandler

Rodolfo Molinar, who has a medical condition, was last seen in Chandler on Monday.

2 hours ago

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Image...

KTAR.com

Arrests, ejections increased at WM Phoenix Open in 2024

Arrests and ejections were up in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which saw alcohol sales shut down and the gates closed at one point during the weekend.

4 hours ago

The view to the north from downtown Phoenix shows multiple construction cranes....

Kevin Stone

Valley economist says report that downgraded Phoenix’s performance is ‘massively flawed’

A Valley economist says Phoenix’s downgrade on an annual ranking of best-performing cities is no reason to panic.

4 hours ago

diaper bank program Maricopa county human services department...

Serena O'Sullivan

Diaper bank program for qualifying Valley families extended through September

Eligible families in Maricopa County can get free diapers through September thanks to a January vote from the county's board of supervisors.

4 hours ago

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters offering free drinks for a year...

Serena O'Sullivan

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opening first Arizona coffee shop in Phoenix

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, a California-based coffee chain, will offer customers the chance to win free coffee for a year on Friday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Scene remains active after shooting involving Phoenix police