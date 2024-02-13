Scene remains active after shooting involving Phoenix police
Feb 13, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 7:44 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – Police were involved in a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, and the scene was considered active, authorities said.
Active Scene:
Officer involved shooting being investigated in the area of 19th Ave and Bethany Home Rd. Media Stagging will be set up on 21st Avenue and Berridge Ln. pic.twitter.com/8PR3DGT9ex
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 13, 2024
One person was shot and was taken to a hospital, the Phoenix Police Department said. No officers were injured.
The shooting occurred near 19th Avenue and Berridge Lane, north of Bethany Home Road, around 6:45 a.m., police said.
“This incident is very active,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory.
The scene is near the Abrazo Central Campus hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
