Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

Feb 12, 2024, 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) —

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute and the suspected shooter remained at large, police said.

Police said the suspect opened fire at 4:38 p.m. at a station in the Bronx and that a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious after the shooting.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Police did not immediately provide the extent of injuries hor any initial details on how the shooting unfolded.

United States News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2...

Associated Press

Biden forms task force to avoid mishandling of classified documents during presidential transitions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched a task force aimed at addressing the “systemic” problem of mishandling classified information during presidential transitions, days after a Justice Department special counsel’s sharply critical report said he had done just that. The Presidential Records Transition Task Force will study past transitions to determine best practices […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials are looking into why an American Airlines jetliner ran off the end of a Texas runway

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal safety officials said Monday they are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet had a braking problem and ran off the end of the runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went into a safety area beyond the end […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

New gun laws take effect on one-year anniversary of Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz spent the past year trying to suppress the images, seared into his memory, of the gunman who entered his classroom at Michigan State University, killed two of his students and left others with critical wounds. He expects a flood of emotions this week on the anniversary of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Steve Ostrow, who founded famed NYC bathhouse the Continental Baths, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Ostrow, who founded the trailblazing New York City gay bathhouse the Continental Baths, where Bette Midler, Barry Manilow and other famous artists launched their careers, has died. He was 91. The Brooklyn native died Feb. 4 in his adopted home of Sydney, Australia, according to an obituary in The Sydney […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York stores are now required to post the extra charges for paying with a credit card

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Businesses in New York are now required to clearly post exactly how much their products will cost if customers pay with a credit card, under a new state law that took effect Sunday. The consumer protection law means stores can no longer post a sign on a door and at the […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say