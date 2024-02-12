Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chiefs get White House invitation to celebrate Super Bowl win. Could Taylor Swift tag along?

Feb 12, 2024, 1:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn’t ruling out having the team’s most-famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time.

Asked at Monday’s press briefing if the pop star could come along as a “plus one” when the team visits the White House to celebrate its second Super Bowl title in as many seasons, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, “That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them.”

“I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here,” Jean-Pierre added.

Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and celebrated on the field after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday in Las Vegas. She has been the subject of intense media coverage throughout the season, and even sparked anger among some conservatives who spread baseless claims that Swift is part of an elaborate plot to help Democrats win the November election because she could ultimately endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

Biden’s supporters have made light of such suggestions. The president’s personal account even deadpanned on X immediately after the Super Bowl’s game-winning catch, “Just like we drew it up” over an image of “Dark Brandon” — a meme featuring Biden with lasers for eyes.

Jean-Pierre also got in on the act, opening Monday’s White House briefing by saying she wanted “to extend a big congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, and also congratulations to all the Swifties out there.”

“The president looks forward to welcoming them back once again to the White House to celebrate their latest victory,” she said.

When pressed on whether the players would be allowed to bring guests, Jean-Pierre said she wasn’t sure of the protocol.

“That’s a good question. I can’t answer that right now. But, look, we are looking forward to having them here, the Chiefs,” she said.

The White House and Biden’s supporters aren’t the only ones blurring the lines between politics and pop stars.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, posted online ahead of the Super Bowl that, if Swift were to endorse Biden, it would be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money.” Trump continued that he was “responsible for the Music Modernization Act,” which Congress approved in 2018 with strong bipartisan support.

United States News

Associated Press

New York stores are now required to post the extra charges for paying with a credit card

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Businesses in New York are now required to clearly post exactly how much their products will cost if customers pay with a credit card, under a new state law that took effect Sunday. The consumer protection law means stores can no longer post a sign on a door and at the […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

A judge has blocked enforcement of an Ohio law limiting kids’ use of social media amid litigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge extended a block on enforcement Monday of an Ohio law that would require children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps as a legal challenge proceeds. U.S. District Court Judge Algenon Marbley’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction prevents the law from taking effect […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Difficult driving, closed schools, canceled flights: What to expect from Northeast snowstorm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast were preparing Monday for a coastal storm that was expected to pack high winds and dump a foot or more of snow in some areas, leading to school closures, warnings against traveling by road and the possible disruption of flights. The nation’s largest school system in New […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Memphis man who shot 3 people and stole 2 cars is arrested after an intense search, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police on Monday identified a man arrested during an intense search and charged with fatally shooting one man, wounding two women and carjacking two vehicles at four different locations in Memphis. Courdarion Craft, 20, of Memphis was arrested Sunday on charges including first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, evading arrest and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US closes 7-year probe into Ford Fusion power steering failures without seeking further recalls

U.S. auto safety regulators have closed a seven-year investigation into complaints about power-assisted steering failures in Ford Fusions without seeking additional recalls. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Monday that its testing found only minor steering effort changes if the power-assist failed. It also found a declining failure trend, and a […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Chiefs get White House invitation to celebrate Super Bowl win. Could Taylor Swift tag along?