Maine man, 79, dies while hiking Pyramid Trail in Sedona...

PHOENIX — A Maine man died Saturday while hiking with his wife in Sedona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Police did not release the name of the 79-year-old victim who was visiting from North Berwick.

YCSO said he was hiking Pyramid Trail before slipping at falling around 30-35 feet at around 1 p.m.

He allegedly struggled on the hike and was asked multiple times if he needed help. However, he told other hikers he was fine before falling down the steep embankment, YCSO said.

He hit his head multiple times during the fall, according to YCSO.

His death was ruled accidental and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information was available.

