Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Diaper bank program for qualifying Valley families extended through September

Feb 13, 2024, 4:15 AM

diaper bank program Maricopa county human services department...

Families in need can get free diapers from the Maricopa County Human Services Department through September 2024. (File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Eligible families in the Valley will be able to get free diapers from the Maricopa County Human Services Department through September, officials announced last week.

The Diaper Bank program first kicked off in June 2023. It was so successful that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted in late January to expand it.

The program distributes free diapers to needy families two times a week at the county Human Services Department’s East Valley and West Valley facilities, respectively.

East Valley families can pick up free diapers every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at 1001 W. Southern Avenue in Mesa.

Those in the West Valley can get free diapers every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at 4425 W. Olive Avenue in Glendale.

Supervisor Jack Sellers, chairman of the board, said he’s impressed by the various ways the Human Services Department supports families.

RELATED STORIES

“This diaper bank program is one more way Maricopa County is ensuring families can make ends meet,” Sellers said in a statement.

Over 400,000 free diapers have gone to families in need, according to the county.

Who is eligible for the diaper bank program in Maricopa County?

The program is designed to help families in tough financial situations, the county said. Parents and caregivers who struggle to pay rent, afford groceries and buy diapers for their children can benefit from the diaper bank program.

To be eligible for free diapers, families must bring their child’s birth certificate or documentation with both the parent and child’s name listed.

They’ll also have to provide identification proving they’re the parents of the child. Additionally, county officials must be able to verify that the family receives benefits from at least one of the following programs:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
  • Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
  • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).
  • Public assistance.

Families who don’t receive any of these benefits will have to bring a month’s worth of income statements that show they’re at 200% or below the Federal Poverty limit.

Who’s paying for the free diapers?

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides the funding for this program.

Wildfire — previously known as the Arizona Community Action Association — will provide the diapers.

The monthly supply from Maricopa County’s Diaper Bank gives families diapers worth around $75 per child. No appointments are necessary to pick up free diapers. Those who want to confirm if they’re eligible can call the Maricopa County Human Services Department at 602-372-3700.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters offering free drinks for a year...

Serena O'Sullivan

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters opening first Arizona coffee shop in Phoenix

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, a California-based coffee chain, will offer customers the chance to win free coffee for a year on Friday.

11 minutes ago

A man stands with hits hands handcuffed behind his back...

KTAR.com

9 suspects arrested in multi-agency operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona

Nine suspects were arrested for a variety of offenses in a recent multi-agency undercover operation targeting sexual predators in Arizona.

8 hours ago

Jim Miller, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his parents in Phoenix on Feb. 12, 2024. (Facebook F...

KTAR.com

38-year-old man accused of fatally shooting parents at north Phoenix home

A 38-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting his parents at their north Phoenix home on Monday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Francisco Javier Felix-Higuera, left, and Maria Isabel Machado-Perez, right, were accused in the ch...

KTAR.com

Glendale mother, boyfriend accused in child abuse death of 1-year-old boy

A Glendale mother and her boyfriend were accused in the child abuse death of her 1-year-old boy on Thursday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024....

KTAR.com

Minor dead after 8-vehicle collision that shut down westbound US 60 for several hours in East Valley

A child died after sustaining injuries in an eight-vehicle collision on the westbound U.S. 60, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

13 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Diaper bank program for qualifying Valley families extended through September