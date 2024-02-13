PHOENIX — Eligible families in the Valley will be able to get free diapers from the Maricopa County Human Services Department through September, officials announced last week.

The Diaper Bank program first kicked off in June 2023. It was so successful that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted in late January to expand it.

The program distributes free diapers to needy families two times a week at the county Human Services Department’s East Valley and West Valley facilities, respectively.

East Valley families can pick up free diapers every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at 1001 W. Southern Avenue in Mesa.

Those in the West Valley can get free diapers every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at 4425 W. Olive Avenue in Glendale.

Supervisor Jack Sellers, chairman of the board, said he’s impressed by the various ways the Human Services Department supports families.

“This diaper bank program is one more way Maricopa County is ensuring families can make ends meet,” Sellers said in a statement.

Over 400,000 free diapers have gone to families in need, according to the county.

Who is eligible for the diaper bank program in Maricopa County?

The program is designed to help families in tough financial situations, the county said. Parents and caregivers who struggle to pay rent, afford groceries and buy diapers for their children can benefit from the diaper bank program.

To be eligible for free diapers, families must bring their child’s birth certificate or documentation with both the parent and child’s name listed.

They’ll also have to provide identification proving they’re the parents of the child. Additionally, county officials must be able to verify that the family receives benefits from at least one of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

Public assistance.

Families who don’t receive any of these benefits will have to bring a month’s worth of income statements that show they’re at 200% or below the Federal Poverty limit.

Who’s paying for the free diapers?

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides the funding for this program.

Wildfire — previously known as the Arizona Community Action Association — will provide the diapers.

The monthly supply from Maricopa County’s Diaper Bank gives families diapers worth around $75 per child. No appointments are necessary to pick up free diapers. Those who want to confirm if they’re eligible can call the Maricopa County Human Services Department at 602-372-3700.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.