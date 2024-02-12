PHOENIX – A day after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher added multiple dates to his upcoming North American tour, including a show in downtown Phoenix.

The R&B superstar will bring his “Past Present Future” tour to Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Nov. 23.

Guess what? NEW CITIES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE. I’m #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off. Plus, 2 additional dates in Atlanta! 🍑 Tickets on sale Fri, Feb 16 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Wed, Feb 14 @ 10am at https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/DcmVbSzFlO — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 12, 2024

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Most of the tour dates were released last week. Ten shows in nine cities were added Monday, bringing the total to 51 dates. The tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Atlanta and wraps up in Houston four days after the Phoenix concert.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Usher

“Past Present Future” is Usher’s first major tour since 2014-15. He hasn’t performed in Arizona since a show at the venue now known as Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in November 2020, according to setlist.fm.

Usher is riding high after Sunday’s prestigious halftime show and last week’s release of “Coming Home,” his ninth studio album and first since 2016’s “Hard II Love.”

“I will never forget the energy from the cast and crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from this monumental milestone in my career,” he said in a press release Monday. “I’m so happy everyone enjoyed it. My goal always is to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance.”

“Coming Home,” which came out Friday, vaulted to No. 1 on Apple Music’s album chart. The songs “Ruin” and “Good Good” took the top two spots on the streaming service’s R&B video chart.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart four times. He also has nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, who joined Usher to perform the song at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.