Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Usher adds Phoenix show to upcoming tour after Super Bowl halftime performance

Feb 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

Usher sings during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024....

Usher sings during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024. The R&B star is set to perform in Phoenix on Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo by William H. Kelly III/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

(Photo by William H. Kelly III/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A day after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher added multiple dates to his upcoming North American tour, including a show in downtown Phoenix.

The R&B superstar will bring his “Past Present Future” tour to Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Nov. 23.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Most of the tour dates were released last week. Ten shows in nine cities were added Monday, bringing the total to 51 dates. The tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Atlanta and wraps up in Houston four days after the Phoenix concert.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Usher

“Past Present Future” is Usher’s first major tour since 2014-15. He hasn’t performed in Arizona since a show at the venue now known as Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in November 2020, according to setlist.fm.

RELATED STORIES

Usher is riding high after Sunday’s prestigious halftime show and last week’s release of “Coming Home,” his ninth studio album and first since 2016’s “Hard II Love.”

“I will never forget the energy from the cast and crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from this monumental milestone in my career,” he said in a press release Monday. “I’m so happy everyone enjoyed it. My goal always is to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance.”

“Coming Home,” which came out Friday, vaulted to No. 1 on Apple Music’s album chart. The songs “Ruin” and “Good Good” took the top two spots on the streaming service’s R&B video chart.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart four times. He also has nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, who joined Usher to perform the song at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police pointing firearms at suspect wielding a weapon....

KTAR.com

Body camera footage shows moment suspect in armed robbery was fatally shot in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Rockslide temporarily closes highway between Superior and Miami-Globe area

Eastbound US 60 between Superior and the Miami/Globe area was closed temporarily Monday morning because of a rockslide.

3 hours ago

A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60 closed for several hours in East Valley after multivehicle collision

Westbound US 60 was closed for several hours in Tempe after a multivehicle collision Monday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Pancakes and Joe's diner sign....

SuElen Rivera

Joe’s Diner in Phoenix wants to add Guinness World Record for tallest pancake stack to menu

A Valley restaurant is reaching for the stars as it aims to shatter the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A 10 pack and one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, sits on a...

Kevin Stone

Measles case involving international visitor confirmed in Maricopa County

A case of measles involving an international visitor has been confirmed in the Valley, Maricopa County health officials announced.

5 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Usher adds Phoenix show to upcoming tour after Super Bowl halftime performance