PHOENIX – Eastbound US 60 between Superior and the Miami/Globe area was closed temporarily Monday morning because of a rockslide, authorities said.

The highway was closed at milepost 230 east of Superior, about 65 miles east of downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews worked to clear the debris, and all lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m. ADOT said.

UPDATE: All lanes are open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2024

The rockslide was first reported around 9 a.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.