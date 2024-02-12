Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rockslide temporarily closes highway between Superior and Miami-Globe area

Feb 12, 2024, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

Stock image of a road closed sign...

Eastbound US 60 east of Superior, Arizona, was closed after a rockslide on Feb. 12, 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Eastbound US 60 between Superior and the Miami/Globe area was closed temporarily Monday morning because of a rockslide, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The highway was closed at milepost 230 east of Superior, about 65 miles east of downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews worked to clear the debris, and all lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m. ADOT said.

The rockslide was first reported around 9 a.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Usher sings during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Usher adds Phoenix show to upcoming tour after Super Bowl halftime performance

A day after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher announced that his "Past Present Future" tour will stop in Phoenix in November.

34 minutes ago

Police pointing firearms at suspect wielding a weapon....

KTAR.com

Body camera footage shows moment suspect in armed robbery was fatally shot in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police.

1 hour ago

A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60 closed for several hours in East Valley after multivehicle collision

Westbound US 60 was closed for several hours in Tempe after a multivehicle collision Monday morning, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Pancakes and Joe's diner sign....

SuElen Rivera

Joe’s Diner in Phoenix wants to add Guinness World Record for tallest pancake stack to menu

A Valley restaurant is reaching for the stars as it aims to shatter the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of pancakes on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A 10 pack and one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, sits on a...

Kevin Stone

Measles case involving international visitor confirmed in Maricopa County

A case of measles involving an international visitor has been confirmed in the Valley, Maricopa County health officials announced.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Rockslide temporarily closes highway between Superior and Miami-Globe area