PHOENIX – Westbound US 60 was closed for several hours in Tempe after a multivehicle collision Monday morning, authorities said.

All westbound US 60 traffic was forced to take the Loop 101 Price Freeway north or south exits while crews attended to the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash near McClintock Drive took out part of the concrete barrier separating eastbound and westbound traffic, creating backups in both directions of US 60.

The eastbound lanes were partially restricted at the crash site, but that direction was never full closed. The westbound lanes reopened around 12:15p.m., ADOT said.

According to ABC15, nine vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred around 8 a.m.

