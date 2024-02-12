PHOENIX – A minor died Monday morning after an eight-vehicle collision on the westbound U.S. 60 in Tempe, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the highway between Rural and McClintock roads at about 7:55 a.m. after an SUV changed lanes and set off the incident, DPS said.

Multiple people were hospitalized for their injuries, including two minors – one of whom died at the hospital, DPS said.

Crews were working to clean up a diesel spill from a dump truck that was involved in the multivehicle collision as of 2 p.m.

The crash triggered a second major crash on Monday morning, which took place at around 8:22 a.m., according to DPS.

What caused the second collision that closed U.S. 60 on Monday morning?

It started when a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer westbound on U.S. 60 struck the concrete barrier wall and crossed over into the HOV lane of the eastbound U.S. 60.

First responders and AZDPS troopers already on the scene for the first crash stopped their emergency vehicles to set up traffic barricades around the truck, which turned over on the driver’s side.

However, a sports utility vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 struck the back of an AZDPS patrol vehicle, officials said. No troopers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital for their injuries. AZDPS said the driver may have been impaired.

How did the two crashes impact traffic on the U.S. 60?

The crash created backups in both directions of U.S. 60.

All westbound U.S. 60 traffic was forced to take the Loop 101 Price Freeway north or south exits while crews attended to the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were partially restricted at the crash site, but that direction was never fully closed. The westbound lanes reopened around 12:15 p.m., ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.