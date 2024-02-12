Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Minor dead after 8-vehicle collision that shut down Westbound US 60 for several hours in East Valley

Feb 12, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024. A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024. A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024. A crash on US 60 in Tempe caused backups on Feb. 12, 2024.

PHOENIX – A minor died Monday morning after an eight-vehicle collision on the westbound U.S. 60 in Tempe, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the highway between Rural and McClintock roads at about 7:55 a.m. after an SUV changed lanes and set off the incident, DPS said.

Multiple people were hospitalized for their injuries, including two minors – one of whom died at the hospital, DPS said.

Crews were working to clean up a diesel spill from a dump truck that was involved in the multivehicle collision as of 2 p.m.

The crash triggered a second major crash on Monday morning, which took place at around 8:22 a.m., according to DPS.

What caused the second collision that closed U.S. 60 on Monday morning?

It started when a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer westbound on U.S. 60 struck the concrete barrier wall and crossed over into the HOV lane of the eastbound U.S. 60.

RELATED STORIES

First responders and AZDPS troopers already on the scene for the first crash stopped their emergency vehicles to set up traffic barricades around the truck, which turned over on the driver’s side.

However, a sports utility vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 struck the back of an AZDPS patrol vehicle, officials said. No troopers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The SUV’s driver was taken to a hospital for their injuries. AZDPS said the driver may have been impaired.

How did the two crashes impact traffic on the U.S. 60?

The crash created backups in both directions of U.S. 60.

All westbound U.S. 60 traffic was forced to take the Loop 101 Price Freeway north or south exits while crews attended to the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were partially restricted at the crash site, but that direction was never fully closed. The westbound lanes reopened around 12:15 p.m., ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maine man, 79, dies while hiking Pyramid Trail in Sedona...

Serena O'Sullivan

79-year-old man from Maine falls to his death while hiking in Sedona

A 79-year-old Maine man died while hiking in Sedona, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

50 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Do Americans think Joe Biden is too old to serve another term?

Latest poll finds that a majority of American believe that President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term. Mike Broomhead dives deeper into the story. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Does the WM Phoenix Open need a new name?

Amidst a surge in unruly behavior from intoxicated spectators verbally harassing golfers during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Jim Sharpe contemplates the necessity for reforms at the Valley’s esteemed golf tournament in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Usher sings during the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Usher adds Phoenix show to upcoming tour after Super Bowl halftime performance

A day after his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher announced that his "Past Present Future" tour will stop in Phoenix in November.

4 hours ago

Police pointing firearms at suspect wielding a weapon....

KTAR.com

Body camera footage shows moment suspect in armed robbery was fatally shot in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect of an armed robbery in Phoenix was fatally shot by police.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Minor dead after 8-vehicle collision that shut down Westbound US 60 for several hours in East Valley