PHOENIX — From a Scottsdale mansion to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

A home with an indoor ice skating rink in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was recently listed for $12.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits at 18802 N. 97th Place in the back of a gated community northeast of the Loop 101 and Bell Road.

The home offers eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a Peloton room, two casitas, a two-car garage and a smaller garage that’s connected to the front casita.

Completed in 2020, the lot stretches one-half acre and warrants over $21,000 in property taxes.

A woman was arrested for allegedly plotting to smuggle drugs into a Valley prison, authorities said.

Leticia Verney, 41, was booked into jail Monday on conspiracy charges, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry arrested Verney after receiving recordings of her plans to bring drugs into the Arizona State Prison Complex – Lewis in Buckeye, MCSO said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill with last-minute fixes to the state’s election calendar on Friday, thwarting a potential presidential election year disaster.

“I’m proud to sign our bipartisan deal to keep our elections free and fair,” Hobbs said. “With this bill, we’re making sure Arizonans will have their voices heard at the ballot box.”

House Bill 2785 makes multiple adjustments to the election timeline, most notably moving the 2024 primary up a week from Aug. 6 to July 30.

The highways in northern Arizona were mostly reopened Friday after the region was pummeled by winter weather this week, but another round of disruptive storms was expected heading into the weekend.

State Route 64 east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 242-276), which hasn’t been open since Tuesday, was the only highway closed as of noon on Friday.

A day earlier, four other high country highways had closures due to hazardous driving conditions caused by winter weather.

A woman is in the hospital after falling through the bleachers at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open on Friday, officials said.

The department placed medic carts, bike teams and walking teams around the event, which is held at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course near Bell and Scottsdale roads.

All units carried advanced life support equipment, a Scottsdale fire spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

