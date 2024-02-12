Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 9-11

Feb 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

Fall injury at WM Phoenix Open leaves woman hospitalized...

Scottsdale fire officials were stationed throughout the WM Phoenix Open in walking teams, carts and bikes. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

(Scottsdale Fire Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From a Scottsdale mansion to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Scottsdale mansion with private ice rink listed for $12.5 million (ktar.com)

A home with an indoor ice skating rink in the Arcadia Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale was recently listed for $12.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits at 18802 N. 97th Place in the back of a gated community northeast of the Loop 101 and Bell Road.

The home offers eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, a Peloton room, two casitas, a two-car garage and a smaller garage that’s connected to the front casita.

Completed in 2020, the lot stretches one-half acre and warrants over $21,000 in property taxes.

Woman arrested after K-9 aids in drug bust at Phoenix jail (ktar.com)

A woman was arrested for allegedly plotting to smuggle drugs into a Valley prison, authorities said.

Leticia Verney, 41, was booked into jail Monday on conspiracy charges, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry arrested Verney after receiving recordings of her plans to bring drugs into the Arizona State Prison Complex – Lewis in Buckeye, MCSO said.

With time running out, Arizona lawmakers change election calendar (ktar.com)

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill with last-minute fixes to the state’s election calendar on Friday, thwarting a potential presidential election year disaster.

“I’m proud to sign our bipartisan deal to keep our elections free and fair,” Hobbs said. “With this bill, we’re making sure Arizonans will have their voices heard at the ballot box.”

House Bill 2785 makes multiple adjustments to the election timeline, most notably moving the 2024 primary up a week from Aug. 6 to July 30.

Northern Arizona bracing for another round of winter weather (ktar.com)

The highways in northern Arizona were mostly reopened Friday after the region was pummeled by winter weather this week, but another round of disruptive storms was expected heading into the weekend.

State Route 64 east of Grand Canyon National Park (mileposts 242-276), which hasn’t been open since Tuesday, was the only highway closed as of noon on Friday.

A day earlier, four other high country highways had closures due to hazardous driving conditions caused by winter weather.

Fall injury at WM Phoenix Open leaves woman hospitalized (ktar.com)

A woman is in the hospital after falling through the bleachers at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open on Friday, officials said.

The department placed medic carts, bike teams and walking teams around the event, which is held at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course near Bell and Scottsdale roads.

All units carried advanced life support equipment, a Scottsdale fire spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

5-month-old infant dies after being found in south Phoenix bathtub

A five-month-old infant died in south Phoenix after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in south Phoenix on Saturday.

1 hour ago

(Photo via The Pemberton Phx/Facebook)...

David Veenstra

The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix to close at end of March

The Pemberton, the outdoor food and entertainment space, announced on Instagram it’s permanently closing at the end of March.

2 hours ago

Phoenix firefighters examine a home that burned down, displacing a family of four who lived there. ...

Tom Kuebel

House fire in Phoenix destroys home, displaces family of 4

A fire in Phoenix on Sunday morning burned through the home of a family of four people before the blaze could be extinguished.

6 hours ago

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message. (Facebook Ph...

KTAR.com

1 man pronounced dead in early morning shooting at Taco Bell in Surprise

One man was pronounced dead in Surprise after police responded to reports of a man with a gun near a Taco Bell early Sunday morning.

10 hours ago

An elementary school in San Luis near the U.S./Mexico border was selected as a finalist for a natio...

Damon Allred

Arizona elementary school near border selected as finalist for national award, cash prize

Desert View Elementary School, located near Arizona's border to Mexico, was announced as a finalist for the NIET Founder's Award.

12 hours ago

Desert bighorn sheep senselessly killed - authorities want answers...

Serena O'Sullivan

Authorities offer reward of up to $6,500 for information on desert bighorn sheep’s killing

There are rewards worth up to $6,500 for anyone with information that can help authorities catch the killer of a desert bighorn sheep.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 9-11