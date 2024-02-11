Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen

Feb 11, 2024, 2:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas said Sunday that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by prominent pastor Joel Osteen.

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lakewood Church said there was “an active situation involving shots fired” at the church.

“That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community,” the church said.

Jodi Silva, a Houston police spokeswoman, said officers were responding to the church but she did not have any additional information.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet on X that it was “believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene.”

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple shots fired as the church’s 2 p.m. Spanish language service was set to begin.

United States News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House national security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kirby, President Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, is getting an expanded role at the White House, according to a U.S. official. Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the White House, the official said Sunday. The official was not […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben G...

Associated Press

Biden says Israel shouldn’t press into Rafah without ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians

Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he needs a "credible and executable plan" before advancing militarily into Rafah.

3 hours ago

Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, stands with his wife, Victoria Osteen, as he conducts a...

Associated Press

Woman firing rifle killed by 2 off-duty officers at Houston’s Lakewood Church run by Joel Osteen

A woman entered the Texas megachurch of Joel Osteen and started shooting with a rifle Sunday and was killed by two off-duty officers.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC imposing curfew at more migrant shelters following recent violent incidents

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters after violent incidents attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm in 2022. Chen Wu pleaded guilty at a court hearing Friday to four counts of first-degree murder and to one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of execution-style killing of NYPD officer in 1988 denied parole

NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted in the notorious killing of a rookie New York City police officer at the height of the city’s crack cocaine epidemic decades ago has been denied parole, state corrections officials confirmed Sunday. Todd Scott had been serving 25 years to life for his role in the shooting death […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen