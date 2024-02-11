Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

Feb 11, 2024, 12:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm in 2022.

Chen Wu pleaded guilty at a court hearing Friday to four counts of first-degree murder and to one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20, 2022 killings, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Wu, also known as Wu Chen in jail records, fatally shot three men and a woman in a garage at the farm west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

As part of a plea agreement, Wu was sentenced to life in prison without parole for each of the murder counts and given a 20-year prison term for the assault charge. He will serve his sentences concurrently.

Wu, 47, was arrested in Florida two days after the shooting and was later extradited to Oklahoma.

In court records, prosecutors had alleged Wu had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the marijuana operation shortly before he shot the victims.

Killed in the attack were Quirong Lin, Chen He Chun, Chen He Qiang and Fang Hui Lee, court documents show. A fifth person, Yi Fei Lin, was wounded. Authorities later charged Yi Fei Lin with a separate assault charge. That case remains pending.

Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) farm was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes.

“This case should serve as a reminder of the dangers surrounding illegal marijuana activity in Oklahoma,” said Kingfisher County District Attorney Tommy Humphries, according to The Oklahoman.

United States News

President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben G...

Associated Press

Biden says Israel shouldn’t press into Rafah without ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians

Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he needs a "credible and executable plan" before advancing militarily into Rafah.

37 minutes ago

Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, stands with his wife, Victoria Osteen, as he conducts a...

Associated Press

Police respond to shooting at Houston’s Lakewood Church run by Joel Osteen

Police in Houston say they are responding to a possible shooting at the megachurch run by pastor Joel Osteen.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas said Sunday that they were responding to a possible shooting at the Houston megachurch run by prominent pastor Joel Osteen. In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lakewood Church said there was “an active situation involving shots fired” at the church. “That is all the information we […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC imposing curfew at more migrant shelters following recent violent incidents

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters after violent incidents attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of execution-style killing of NYPD officer in 1988 denied parole

NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted in the notorious killing of a rookie New York City police officer at the height of the city’s crack cocaine epidemic decades ago has been denied parole, state corrections officials confirmed Sunday. Todd Scott had been serving 25 years to life for his role in the shooting death […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Winter storm system hits eastern New Mexico, headed next to Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma

The remnants of a slow-moving atmospheric river storm that pummeled California last week delivered the first notable snowfall of the season across eastern New Mexico, with the National Weather Service warning Sunday of snowpacked and icy roads as the system headed toward the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma. A winter storm advisory was issued for […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm