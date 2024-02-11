Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Winter storm system hits eastern New Mexico, headed next to Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma

Feb 11, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The remnants of a slow-moving atmospheric river storm that pummeled California last week delivered the first notable snowfall of the season across eastern New Mexico, with the National Weather Service warning Sunday of snowpacked and icy roads as the system headed toward the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma.

A winter storm advisory was issued for eastern New Mexico, including the city of Roswell. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said temperatures were in the mid-30s, which is up to 25 degrees below normal.

“Hopefully it will diminish by sunset,” Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist for the weather service in Albuquerque, said Sunday.

She said the storm system appeared to be headed next to the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma, where warnings were already in effect.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow Sunday in the west Texas city of Lubbock, with 1.3 inches (3.3 cm) already on the ground in Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle.

The storms stem from a slow-moving system that first hit California early Wednesday. It moved out after days of wind, record rain and heavy snowfall that caused power outages, street flooding and hundreds of destructive mudslides around Los Angeles.

It also dumped 3 feet (91 cm) of snow over three days in northern Arizona before tracking east on Friday and making its way Saturday into New Mexico.

Shoemake said Albuquerque got up to 4 inches (10 cm) of snow Saturday, with the adjacent mountains getting anywhere between 6 inches (15 cm) and 9 inches (22 cm).

“Likely some decent skiing conditions,” Shoemake said.

She was right.

In Albuquerque, Sandia Peak Ski Area has opened up for the first time since 2022 with access to top-to-bottom skiing across 300 acres (1.2 kilometers) on all 35 trails.

“It’s like we are in the clouds up there,” snowboarder Jovanni Orozco told Albuquerque TV station KOB. “Literally, it is like low you can’t even see nothing and then the snow just covers your goggles, but it’s fun!”

The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort north of Flagstaff got 55 inches (139 cm) from the recent storms, bringing its snowfall total to 140 inches (355 cm) this season. All lifts and trails at the ski area were open Sunday.

National Park officials closed the Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, New Mexico on Saturday afternoon due to worsening weather, but it was reopened Sunday after snow removal operations.

United States News

Associated Press

Man convicted of execution-style killing of NYPD officer in 1988 denied parole

NEW YORK (AP) — A man convicted in the notorious drug-related killing of a rookie New York City police officer at the height of the city’s crack epidemic decades ago has been denied parole, a union representing NYPD officers said Sunday. Todd Scott had been serving 25 years to life for his role in the […]

17 minutes ago

The triangular, Las Vegas Strip side of Luxor Hotel and Casino is covered in an orange advertisemen...

Associated Press

Get ready for a lineup of celebs in this year’s Super Bowl commercials

This year's Super Bowl commercials is expected to feature a lineup of celebrities galore in ads for Budweiser, Starry, BMW and ETrade.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger’s luggage — mummified monkeys

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveler returning from Africa — mummified monkeys. The passenger returning from a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that the luggage contained dried fish, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport revealed dead and dehydrated […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden says Israel shouldn’t press into Rafah without ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the White House said. It was the most forceful language yet from the president […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019. ...

Associated Press

Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion, with more to come

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion. The Amazon executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The collective […]

13 hours ago

A sign for Remington Arms Co. is displayed in front of their compound in Ilion, N.Y., Thursday, Feb...

Associated Press

This small New York village made guns for 200 years. What happens when Remington leaves?

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — Remington began here two centuries ago and generations of workers have turned out rifles and shotguns at the massive firearms factory in the middle of this blue-collar village in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley. Now residents of Ilion are bracing for Remington’s exit, ending an era that began when […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Winter storm system hits eastern New Mexico, headed next to Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma