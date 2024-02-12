The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix to close at end of March

PHOENIX — A popular spot on Roosevelt Row is permanently closing next month.

The Pemberton, which calls itself “an adult playground,” announced on Instagram it’s closing at the end of March. The spot also terms itself “family and dog-friendly.”

Located near Second and Moreland streets, the outdoor food and entertainment space opened its doors in February 2021. The venue was known as a space for local shops, food trucks and bars to share their creations. It was also known for hosting weddings, festivals, parties, movies, art shows, First Friday, other events and more.

Its last First Friday will take place on March 1.

“The memories we have made with you all in the last four years are ones we will never forget,” the Instagram post said. “We will never forget these enjoyable times we shared with you.”

The house was built in 1920 and has been on the Phoenix Historic Property Register since 2004.

