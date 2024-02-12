Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix to close at end of March

Feb 11, 2024, 5:15 PM

(Photo via The Pemberton Phx/Facebook)...

(Photo via The Pemberton Phx/Facebook)

(Photo via The Pemberton Phx/Facebook)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A popular spot on Roosevelt Row is permanently closing next month.

The Pemberton, which calls itself “an adult playground,” announced on Instagram it’s closing at the end of March. The spot also terms itself “family and dog-friendly.”

Located near Second and Moreland streets, the outdoor food and entertainment space opened its doors in February 2021. The venue was known as a space for local shops, food trucks and bars to share their creations. It was also known for hosting weddings, festivals, parties, movies, art shows, First Friday, other events and more.

Its last First Friday will take place on March 1.

“The memories we have made with you all in the last four years are ones we will never forget,” the Instagram post said. “We will never forget these enjoyable times we shared with you.”

The house was built in 1920 and has been on the Phoenix Historic Property Register since 2004.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fall injury at WM Phoenix Open leaves woman hospitalized...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 9-11

From a Scottsdale mansion to winter weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

1 hour ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

5-month-old infant dies after being found in south Phoenix bathtub

A five-month-old infant died in south Phoenix after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in south Phoenix on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Phoenix firefighters examine a home that burned down, displacing a family of four who lived there. ...

Tom Kuebel

House fire in Phoenix destroys home, displaces family of 4

A fire in Phoenix on Sunday morning burned through the home of a family of four people before the blaze could be extinguished.

7 hours ago

Police said that the teen admitted to detectives that he sent the bomb threat message. (Facebook Ph...

KTAR.com

1 man pronounced dead in early morning shooting at Taco Bell in Surprise

One man was pronounced dead in Surprise after police responded to reports of a man with a gun near a Taco Bell early Sunday morning.

11 hours ago

An elementary school in San Luis near the U.S./Mexico border was selected as a finalist for a natio...

Damon Allred

Arizona elementary school near border selected as finalist for national award, cash prize

Desert View Elementary School, located near Arizona's border to Mexico, was announced as a finalist for the NIET Founder's Award.

13 hours ago

Desert bighorn sheep senselessly killed - authorities want answers...

Serena O'Sullivan

Authorities offer reward of up to $6,500 for information on desert bighorn sheep’s killing

There are rewards worth up to $6,500 for anyone with information that can help authorities catch the killer of a desert bighorn sheep.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

The Pemberton in downtown Phoenix to close at end of March