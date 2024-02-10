Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Feb 10, 2024, 2:00 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — The search is on for a driver who allegedly left the scene of a fatal accident on Friday night in Phoenix.

Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision at 26th and Oak streets around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering serious injuries.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to police, an SUV was traveling east on Oak Street when it hit the woman as she crossed the street outside of a cross walk.

The SUV left the area without stopping.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

